Scheana Shay Says Tom Schwartz Kiss Was Supposed 'Go to the Grave' Before Explosive Vanderpump Rules Trailer

Bravo

The show's season 11 trailer sees Tom Schwartz admit to kissing Shay while he was still married to ex-wife Katie Maloney.

The season 11 Vanderpump Rules trailer brought lots of secrets to the forefront, including a shocking one concerning Tom Schwartz and Scheana Shay.

In the nearly three-minute spot, Schwartz reveals to Lala Kent that he made out with Shay during a trip to Las Vegas while still married to Katie Maloney.

"I've cheated. I was makeout slut," Schwartz says. "Made out with Scheana in Vegas. No one even knows that."

"What?!" Kent replies.

While the kiss came as a shock to both viewers and the VPR cast alike, it's something Shay never intended to see the light of day.

When Everything Iconic podcast host Danny Pellegrino asked Shay why Bravo viewers were "just now finding out" about the smooch, she took to the comments to confirm the makeout, and offer an albeit vague, explanation.

"Things that were supposed to go to the grave," the reality star wrote, before cryptically teasing more drama to come.

"BUT it's not exactly what you think… Stay tuned!"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Later in the clip, Maloney tells her former spouse that her "feelings never mattered" to him in a tense talk.

"It was just one kiss," Schwartz replies.

The confession not only rocks the group, it further divides Maloney and Shay, who have just renewed their friendship after a rocky last season, with Maloney even being disinvited from Shay's wedding to Brock Davies.

It also appears to reveal cracks in Shay and Davies' marriage, with the personal trainer less than pleased over the drama.

"You make out as if this is fine, it hasn't been fine," Davies is heard saying to his wife.

Shay has been with Davies since 2019. The pair wed in 2021 and share a 2-year-old daughter named Summer.

Maloney and Schwartz, meanwhile, got married in 2016, tying the knot again three years later since the first ceremony was not legal.

The former Sur hostess filed for divorce in 2022 and debuted her new romance with Satchel Clendenin in Season 10.

While that romance has fizzled out, it seems that both Maloney and Schwartz -- who has been romantically linked to hair stylist, Jo Wenberg -- are in a love triangle this season with a woman they are both dating.