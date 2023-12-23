Texas Man Who Drove Hundreds of Miles to Kill Ex's New Boyfriend Only to Murder Wrong Man Learns Fate

Madison County Sheriff’s Office

The 26-year-old man reportedly drove from Arlington to Houston -- which is approximately 250 miles by car -- "to kill the new boyfriend of the mother of his child."

A Texas man who traveled hundreds of miles in an attempt to murder the new boyfriend of his child's mother -- but fatally shot the wrong man -- will serve nearly the next three decades in prison.

Earlier this week, Kendall Jerrel Morris, 26, was sentenced to 27 years in prison after a Tarrant County jury found him guilty of the 2020 murder of Robert Cooley III, 24, according to court records obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

As noted in a release shared by Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Phil Sorrells, Morris "drove from Arlington to Houston to kill the new boyfriend of the mother of his child," which is approximately 250 miles by car.

"He thought he saw the boyfriend and opened fire, killing Robert Cooley III, 24, who was not the boyfriend," Sorrells added.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, per an arrest warrant written by Arlington police, Morris traveled to Houston in May 2020 to confront Cooley, whom he had never met. Morris allegedly only knew that Cooley was a Black man with dreadlocks, and no other characteristics. Authorities said Morris shot and killed Cooley in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Per the warrant, Morris was arrested in Madisonville, which is near Houston, and a AR-15 rifle was discovered inside his car.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram also detailed the alleged account of events, citing an arrest warrant affidavit written by an Arlington detective. As reported by the outlet, the affidavit said that Morris had gotten into "adversarial conversations" with the Arlington man who was dating the mother of his child over the phone before he confronted him in person.

Meanwhile, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram also reported that the arrest warrant affidavit noted that a friend traveled to Houston with Morris and was captured on video surveillance buying ammunition the night before the shooting.