Reacher's Alan Ritchson Recalls Encounter with Childhood Bully, Reveals Testosterone Use

The now-hugely muscular action star says he had a recent encounter with one of his childhood bullies while in Florida: "He forgot what he did, but I didn't."

Alan Ritchson wasn't always the physically intimidating action hero you see today.

The Reacher star opened up about his experiences with childhood bullying in a recent interview, where he described being a more sensitive and artistic boy growing up in Florida.

The self-described "very late bloomer" told The Wall Street Journal he grew up in the ironically-named Niceville, Florida, which he said "had plenty of mean kids when I grew up there."

"The city is on the state’s panhandle so it’s part of the South, which means sports. As a kid who was an artist but didn’t know it yet, I had my share of bullying," the 41-year-old said.

"Early on, I wasn’t physically built the way I am now, and I loved expressing myself through music, singing and in-line skating. Not ideal for a guy in an area where all the dudes wore mullets and pulled up to school in four wheelers," he continued.

He then recalled a recent encounter with a former bully.

"Before we left Florida, I ran into one of the guys who teased me in high school. He wanted a selfie. I was happy to oblige, but it felt strange," the heavily muscled star said. "He forgot what he did, but I didn’t."

Meanwhile, Ritchson recently told Men's Health UK that he's undergone hormone therapy.

For season 1 of Reacher, Ritchson said "I ravaged my body" to pack on the muscle.

"I mean, I had a broken AC (acromioclavicular) joint in my shoulder, [which] I had to have repaired. There was a huge imbalance in hormones in my body. I was falling apart. So while I made it happen, it’s probably true that it shouldn’t happen that fast, that way," of the eight months he took to gain roughly 30 pounds.

For season 2 of the Prime show he took a different approach.

"Getting on testosterone was huge for me," he explained. "I had none by the time I was done with season one, due to the stress and the fatigue and what I had done to my body."

"For me, it’s a long game. I want to do Reacher for 15 years," Ritchson noted. "I don’t want to have to have surgery after every season, and testosterone helps."

"I’m a big advocate of it, especially for people in their forties or above. [Men aren’t] aware that it’s out there, but it could be really life changing. It could be a mood stabilizer for people… It can do a lot more than just help you be buff, but it certainly helped in my journey."

