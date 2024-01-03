Video Shows Moment Accused Burglar Is Arrested by Police While Waiting for Uber at Crime Scene

Wheat Ridge Police Department

"It may not be the best idea to have an Uber pick you up AT the crime scene," said police, after they nabbed an alleged burglar waiting for his getaway ride to arrive.

Maybe he should have scheduled his pickup ahead of time.

A man accused of robbing a plumbing business in Colorado was nabbed by police outside the establishment -- as he allegedly waited for an Uber to pick him up at the crime scene!

The Wheat Ridge Police Department shared video of the arrest to Facebook over the holiday weekend, explaining officers responded to a burglary call at Blue Sky Plumbing.

According to cops, the person who called 911 said they saw a hole in the fence around the business and had security footage showing someone stealing tools.

When police arrived on the scene, they made contact with an Uber driver waiting in the area who said he was picking up a man named Jose at Blue Sky Plumbing. His passenger, the driver said, was walking to the car.

In footage, authorities are seen approaching the suspect and asking if he was waiting for an Uber. After he's told he matched the description of the man they were looking for, he said he was going to his car for his mom and told police his name was "Raul."

After cops intercepted the man on his way to his Uber, they located a backpack holding "more than $8,600 worth of Milwaukee brand tools."

The suspect was then taken to the station, where fingerprint scanners confirmed he was not, in fact, "Raul."

The Wheat Ridge Police Department says they're recommending a felony theft charge, along with six additional misdemeanor charges.