Man Who Was Target of Ex-Wife's Alleged Murder-for-Hire Plot Arrested for Current Wife's Murder

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

A neighbor said the Pennsylvania man -- who police believe was on the run before being arrested in Las Vegas -- thought his wife was "messing around on him" and said, "If I find out she's messing around, I'll kill her."

A man whose ex-wife previously made headlines for allegedly plotting to kill him is now under arrest for his current's wife murder.

On Tuesday, 55-year-old Art Guty Jr. was arrested for the murder of wife Nicole Zambrano, 26, after her body was discovered in her Pennsylvania home on Monday. Coworkers reportedly called the police after she failed to show up for work -- before authorities found her dead with "a gunshot wound to a vital part of the body."

Police believe she was dead for a couple days before her body was discovered.

Officials told WTAE that Guty -- who was out of state and allegedly told neighbors the two were heading to the Grand Canyon together -- couldn't explain his wife's whereabouts and "when he did give us information, it wasn't accurate."

"The story just didn't add up," Lieutenant Tom Kolencik with the Uniontown Police Department told WPXI. "[Neighbors] were in touch with him. The story he was telling family members, told a couple of our officers in small conversations, none of it added up.”

Authorities later obtained a search warrant and located him at the Mardi Gras Casino in Las Vegas with $100,000 cash on him after pinging his cell phone. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a photo of Guty with his hands behind his back, cigarette dangling from his mouth (above).

"He was on his way, we believe, out of the country with a significant amount of cash and was going to avoid, or try to avoid, any responsibility for what happened here," Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele told WTAE. He's now facing charges of criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

Guty’s neighbor Bob Luick told WPXI that while he never thought the suspect was capable of murder, he claimed Guty recently told him he thought his wife was "messing around on him."

"And this is exactly the way he said it, he was sitting right there, he said, 'If I find out she's messing around, I'll kill her,'" claimed Luick.

In a wild twist, Guty himself was at the center of a murder-for-hire plot allegedly orchestrated by his ex-wife in 2019. According to police at the time, Roxanne Guty tried to hire a man three times to kill her husband, making plans to split the $50,000 life insurance policy payout when the job was complete.

The other man said he initially thought Roxanne was joking.