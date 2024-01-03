'Shameful' Tom Sandoval Blasted For Visiting Tiger Zoo, Accused of Supporting Animal Cruelty

Instagram

After becoming one of the most disliked stars of reality television in 2023, Tom Sandoval has already found himself in hot water a few days into the new year.

On Tuesday, the Vanderpump Rules star shared a series of posts on his Instagram Stories, in which he was seen posing and playing with a tiger at a tiger zoo in Thailand.

Sandoval -- who infamously had an affair with his costar Rachel Leviss during his long-term relationship with Ariana Madix -- was subsequently slammed online, with many social media users accusing the reality star of supporting animal cruelty.

"When you thought Tom Sandoval’s soul couldn't be any darker, it turns out his soul has a basement. This is SO wrong!!!" a user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"After Tiger King, it became common knowledge how despicable these places are, and yet here he is… Tom Sandoval needs to fade into obscurity once and for all #pumprules," another added.

The comments section of Sandoval's latest Instagram grid post was flooded with users blasting the TomTom owner.

"Please don't advertise animal cruelty. You should know better. Tigers aren't there for your entertainment. Shameful. Please educate yourself," a person wrote.

"Embarrassing shameful behavior to support animal abuse," another added. "Please take 2 seconds away from clawing for spotlight to educate yourself and learn humility."

"Taking pics with caged and exploited Tigers in Thailand ?? Really ?!" a third person asked, while another commented, "Posing with tigers in Asia?? Way to support Animal exploitation and abuse. #noexcuse."

Meanwhile, two of Sandoval's Vanderpump Rules costars also weighed in.

James Kennedy criticized Sandoval in the comments section of a post shared by fan account @PumpRules, which featured Sandoval's video of him with the tiger.

"I would never go to a place like this , …… Let them all run free !! 🐅 ❤️ always found this cruel and so sad," Kennedy wrote.

"Just a Worm 🪱 without a mustache now 🤦‍♂️……. 😂," he added in a second comment, referring to his infamous dig at Sandoval from the Season 10 Vanderpump Rules reunion.

Lala Kent also chimed in, slamming Sandoval on her Instagram Stories, although she didn't mention him by name.

"I am appalled by the photo my cast member took with a tiger in captivity," she wrote. "This topic has been close to my heart for many years. What is discussed as 'fun' and 'cool' is, in fact, animal abuse. It's heartbreaking. I've made noise about educating yourselves & here I am to tell you again... Do not support places like this."