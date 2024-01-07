Jo Koy Roasts Robert De Niro for Becoming a Father at 80, Blasts Golden Globes for Still Being ‘Really White’

Getty

Jo Koy kicked off his first time hosting the 2024 Golden Globes with a crack at some of Hollywood's biggest stars.

Promising to make fun of himself and "other people," Koy just did that, making light of the Golden Globes' diversities issues, while pointing out that this year's nominees were still mostly white.

Koy pointed out the scathing story in the Martin Scorsese-directed Killers of the Flower Moon, which sees a tribe of Osage Indians stripped of their lives and wealth by White settlers.

"White people stole everything," Koy, whose father was white quipped. "Not like 97%. You guys stole 100% of everything."

"You took the land, you took the oil, you took the premise of the movie," he added, with a quick cut to the audience showing an unsmiling Scorsese.

He also poked fun at one of the film's star, Robert De Niro, who once again become a father at 80.

"Your last performance is going to be your greatest performance ever," Koy said: "How did you get her pregnant at 80?"

The camera, panning to the longtime actor's girlfriend Tiffany Chen before showing De Niro seemingly chuckle over the joke.

Koy also tried, though unsuccessfully, to get Only Murders in the Building star, Meryl Streep, to do the crossed-arms gesture from Wakanda.

Imitating of his mother -- a regular feature in his stand-up -- Koy revealed how beloved Streep is in his household, with the award-winning actress a fan favorite to take home trophies every time she's nominated.

"She wins everything," Koy said in his Filipino mom's voice. "And she was right! You do, you win all the time."

The hosting gig is a childhood dream for the longtime comedian, who ahead of the Sunday's show told the Associated Press, the show is a "throwback" to his childhood, and "now I'm the guy who's onstage."

It's also a historic moment for Koy as host, making him the second Asian host in Globes history -- Sandra Oh emceed the show in 2019.

He's hopeful his first major hosting gig will serve as inspiration for others in the Asian community.

"As a kid and watching TV and not having that many role models to kind of indirectly inspire me, that's what this means to me," said the Filipino American actor.

"I know there's kids out there that will be watching the Globes," Koy continued. "And now when they see this, it’s like 'Oh, it's possible. I can do this.' Things aren't so gray anymore. It's not just two colors on the palette. Sometime three. Every color is on the palette. This is a beautiful moment. I really want to make sure I knock this out of the park."

This year's Golden Globes marks the show's second year back at NBC after the network dropped the beleaguered Hollywood Foreign Press Association following the reveal that it had no Black members.

After the HFPA was hit with claims that it showed racial bias in its nominations and lacked diversity and representation in its body, the organization has pledged to improve in all areas. They have diversified and expanded their membership, and even more so their voting body, and have expressed that there is more work ongoing.

As for how things have changed since the controversy, Koy told the AP, "We're moving forward now. You learn from the past and you make sure it doesn't happen again."