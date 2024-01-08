Jo Koy Defends Taylor Swift Joke at Golden Globes After Her Viral Reaction

Getty / CBS

The standup comic defended his jibe after a cutaway showed Swift's less-than thrilled reaction during the Golden Globes.

Jo Koy is shaking off the internet's scrutiny over a joke he made about Taylor Swift at last night's Golden Globe Awards.

The comic, who cracked wise about the NFL's Swift obsession, brushed off any insinuation he meant anything negative by his comments.

"Aww, man, it was cute. I was just saying it was cute," Koy told Entertainment Tonight after his big hosting gig. "I was just saying it's less cutaways, that's all."

Taylor Swift takes a sip of her drink after Jo Koy's joke about her at the #GoldenGlobes.



"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift." pic.twitter.com/d2TDVcUGv5 — Variety (@Variety) January 8, 2024 @Variety

The joke in question came as Koy noted that the telecast began after the NFL on CBS, "As you know, we came on after a football double-header."

"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL: on the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift!" he then cracked, saying that they just have "more to go to" at the star-studded show. He then added, "Sorry about that."

The camera, of course, cut to Swift and her stone-faced reaction appeared to say it all. She simply took a sip from her glass, not cracking a smile.

Koy's comment, of course, comes after Swift has been attending a number of boyfriend Travis Kelce's games -- and an uneven monologue at the top of the show taking shots at Robert De Niro, Barry Keoghan's penis and the ceremony itself.

Swift, meanwhile, previously nodded to backlash surrounding the NFL's cutaways to her during Kelce's games.