Ryan Reynolds (in Deadpool Mask) Steals Emmys Acceptance Speech from Rob McElhenney

"Thank you for letting Rob and the other guy tell your story," Deadpool says before demanding the Oscars acknowledge the upcoming third installment of his franchise starring Hugh Jackman

Snarky mercenary Deadpool stole Rob McElhenney's long-awaited Emmys moment -- and it's all Ryan Reynolds' fault.

In a video acceptance speech, posted to X (formerly Twitter), McElhenney shared his excitement over winning five awards at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys for his and Reynolds' Welcome to Wrexham.

The documentary series, which shows the Hollywood duo take over the small town Welsh football club, won fans all over the globe and now have some awards season bling as well -- that is until Deadpool came along.

"Wow, an Emmy, what an incredible honor," McElhenney began in the video. "There's so many people to thank. I've been waiting for this moment for 16 years so I've got a lot to say. I'd like to start by thanking..."

The video, however, abruptly cuts to Reynolds in his Deadpool mask, hijacking the clip as he states: "Woo! Wow. Mr. Lively couldn't be here to accept this broken Emmy so he sent me on his behalf."

For the record, Reynolds' wife is Blake Lively -- hence the name drop.

"First and foremost, Wrexham, we love you," Reynolds/Deadpool says. "Thank you for letting Rob and the other guy tell your story. Cymru am byth [Wales forever], bitches!"

"I'd also like to thank The Academy for this honor, and for not asking us to attend the televised awards show with the real celebrities," he jokes, before giving a nod to upcoming Deadpool 3 with Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine.

"I'd also like to thank FX and Disney for their support and in exchange, Mr Lively promises to not f--k up my next movie," Deadpool says. "Lastly, The Oscars, you're on notice motherf--kers. Maybe we can get a token VFX nod next year. The amount of work on Hugh and Ryan's face alone is at least worth a nod."