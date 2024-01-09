Peacock's Polyamorous Dating Show Trailer Highlights Throuples, Threesomes and a Lot of Tears

Peacock

Is three a crowd? Not for Peacock's new polyamorous dating series, Couple to Throuple which teases threesomes and "uncontrollable boners".

Peacock's 10-episode first season of Couple to Throuple will start on February 8 and will roll out each episode weekly.

Hosted by “Access Hollywood” co-anchor Scott Evans, four couples have been invited onto the reality dating show and every few days the pairs will experiment with introducing a third partner into their relationship. They will have a pool of 14 single and open-minded contestants to choose from, who they will then take into the resort which houses beds big enough for three.

The throuples will be guided along their journey to "get their poly on" by sex and relationship expert Shamyra Howard. Howard is an award-winning sexologist, licensed social worker and AASECT certified sex therapist. The couples will also be thrown into challenges that will test their threshold of watching their partner with their chosen third person.

They will then decide if they are willing to commit to life as a three or if they prefer remaining as a couple. The trailer teases plenty of drama, tears, arguments and even a chair being thrown in the pool after contestants see their loved ones bond with their chosen third member without them.

“At the end of their time in paradise, the couples will decide if their hearts have room for more than just “the one” and commit as a throuple, go home as they arrived, or leave separately,” the press release states.

Couple to Throuple is produced by Fremantle's Naked with Matthew Cox, Katy Fox, James Lessell and Tom O’Brien as executive producers.