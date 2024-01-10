'Strange Things' Start Happening After Homeowners Make 'Very Disturbing' Find Inside Hidden Suitcase

TikTok

"Keep us updated on what you have awoken please," someone commented on the video -- which has racked up 2.1 million views.

A couple renovating a UK home from the 1960s made a "really strange" discovery during the process -- and fans on TikTok think they may have unleashed something sinister.

Earlier this month, a woman behind the @stonestack_renovation page on TikTok shared four videos chronicling their findings.

"The house if full of character and in this room especially, we've got a door here and as you can see, there's another door and behind that door is a curtain because why not," she began, showing of a series of closets inside the spare bedroom. After finding a secret storage area, she found there was yet another room behind a brick wall -- and spotted a silver suitcase in the distance.

After "walking around like a crazy person" trying to find another entrance to that hidden room, she eventually found an access hatch in the back of another closet ... which led to a boarded up "cupboard" she was too "scared" to open until her husband got home.

In a third video, her husband was seen finally accessing the secret room and grabbing the suitcase -- as she noted how viewers were going "absolutely crazy" wanting to know what was inside.

"It was light, so we didn't think it was a dead body ... outside the super obvious points of there being no hideous smell and there were no flies either," she added.

They then opened the suitcase, to find another, smaller one inside -- as the couple's dog showed up and seemed "a little bit scared to see what was in there." Then, finally, they cracked open the smaller case and found "a strange doll" secured under its straps.

"It's nothing from a horror movie or anything out of the ordinary, but it is a really strange doll, it could be a collectible," the woman noted, before showing off the figure, which donned a crochet-style pink dress. "It is a little bit weird, especially because it was strapped in. I don't know how I feel about that."

She went on to call the doll "very disturbing," adding that their dog wasn't amused by the discovery.

Viewers were clearly concerned they had unleashed a new Annabelle into the world, as most of them told the couple to put both the doll and the suitcase back where they found it.

"Na they locked it in there for a reason 😭😭 we only just got into 2024 pleaseeeee put it back 😭" wrote one follower. "the fact the dog was unsure before u even opened it 😳" wrote another, before someone else shared a similar sentiment by commenting, "That doll is haunted and the dog knows it 😭"

The comments continued, with people leaving posts like, "We've all just witnessed the start of the movie," "Keep us updated on what you have awoken please" and "Seriously u need to find the lady that collects haunted dolls, that was in the cases for a reason."

"Could be a haunted or cursed doll and that’s why it’s locked away," wrote someone else.

In their fourth and final video, the homeowner thanked fans for doing "welfare checks" on them since their discovery ... and revealed some of their concerned viewers may have a point.

"We have noticed a few strange things occurring. The electrics, for instance, directly underneath where the doll was found have started to flicker," she revealed. "Also, the thermostat has been making some questionable noises."

She added that, as a number of the commenters noted, the doll actually appeared to be a toilet paper roll cover ... and matched a pink bathroom in the home.

"We don't know if the things happening in the house were a coincidence or whether they are, in fact, tied to the doll," she concluded. "She has found a new home for now, but we're not entirely sure what we're doing with her."