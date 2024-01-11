Julia Roberts Reveals Why She Doesn't Strip Down On Screen

Getty

For Julia Roberts fans around the world, it's known that America's golden girl does not strip down for her roles. Even her iconic character a prostitute named Vivian Ward, the lead in Pretty Woman, remains covered for the film.

The 56-year-old revealed to British Vogue that it is not a coincidence and it is a decision she has made throughout her whole career.

When asked if she has "any feelings of responsibility to other women" with her choices and behavior in films, Roberts says it is more about the things she "chooses not to do". Giving her example, "My G-rated career…"

"You know, not to be criticizing others’ choices, but for me to not take off my clothes in a movie or be vulnerable in physical ways is a choice that I guess I make for myself. But in effect, I’m choosing not to do something as opposed to choosing to do something."

She revealed that it might have something to do with her relation to a feminist icon.

"Not long ago, I did my whole family tree with the brilliant Dr Henry Gates. If you've seen his show, Finding Your Roots, it's brilliant and I'm obsessed with it. One of the things he does at the very, very end is he tells you who they have discovered you are DNA cousins with."

After doing her family tree with Finding Your Roots star Dr Henry Gates she discovered she is, "DNA cousins with Gloria Steinem."

However, while at the premiere of her film Duplicity, the Hollywood actress has previously revealed she has avoided getting naked on camera for the sake of her children.

"You know it’s not really what I do, so if you are going ask me to do it, you have to expect it to be toned down. You know, as a mum of three, I feel like that."

Roberts married cameraman Danny Moder in 2002 and welcomed twins Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus Walter in 2004. Three years later they welcomed son Henry.