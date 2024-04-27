Jon Gosselin Reveals Where He Stands with His Children

Getty

The 'Jon & Kate Plus 8' alum gave an update on his relationship with his eight kids and his ex-wife Kate Gosselin, while also revealing his plans to pop the question to his girlfriend.

Jon Gosselin is opening up about his current relationship with his children.

In an interview with E! News, the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum -- who shares eight children with ex-wife Kate Gosselin -- discussed how he's in a "different time" in his life as the two children who have lived with him for years -- Hannah and Collin -- have left the nest.

"Hannah and Collin store their stuff in my house," Jon said. "They don't really live there. But it's a different time for me in my life only because, one day they're in my house, and then the next day they're not."

The TLC star shared that Hannah has been attending college, while Collin will be starting this upcoming fall, adding that their absence from the home feels "all of a sudden."

"You're like, 'Oh, what am I gonna do now?'" Jon said.

In addition to Hannah and Collin, Jon, 47, also shares sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Joel, and Leah, with ex Kate, 49. The former couple are also parents to 24-year-old twins, Cara and Mady.

While Hannah and Collin have lived with their dad since Summer 2021, the other four sextuplets live with Kate. Cara and Mady were estranged from Jon, and lived with their mom, before they attended college.

Jon told E! News that Hannah stays in contact with her other siblings, and keeps her dad informed. "She told me they're doing really well, too," he shared.

The DJ also expressed his hope that he'll be able to reconnect with the other four sextuplets, with whom he's estranged, in the future.

Jon said he hopes they "will come around and maturity will set in."

The former TV personality went on to give an update on twnis Cara and Mady, sharing that they are living in New York and have "really great jobs."

"They're healthy, wealthy, and they have a career," he added, "so I can't really complain. And I think we did a really good job getting them there."

Meanwhile, Jon -- who split with Kate in 2009 -- said he hasn't spoken to his ex in several years.

"I don't really have a friendship with Kate," he said. "I mean, I haven't talked to her since 2018. But I think things kind of work themselves out in the future."

The former reality star spoke with several outlets while appearing at an event for Beverly Hills Rejuvenation in West Hollywood on Thursday.

In addition to opening up about his family and weight loss journey, Jon also got candid about his relationship with his girlfriend Stephanie Lebo.

During an interview with PEOPLE, Jon revealed that he "without a doubt" plans to propose to his girlfriend within the year," and said Lebo is "the one."

He also explained that Lebo has supported him through his career, but "doesn't really want to be in the public eye."

"She doesn't come to red carpet events and those kinds of things," Jon said, adding, "She understands my career and where I want to be, and she just wants to just be with me and have her career as well."

While Jon shared his plans to propose to Lebo, he said the couple won't be having any children.