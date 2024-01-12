Simu Liu Says There Will Be 'No Taylor Slander' When He Hosts 2024 People's Choice Awards

Getty

"That's a personal guarantee," the Barbie star wrote on social media after Golden Globes host Jo Koy got major backlash about Swift during his opening monologue.

Don't worry, Swifties -- Simu Liu is one of you, and will not be coming after Taylor Swift when he hosts the People's Choice Awards.

On Thursday, the actor took to social media to assure Swfit's fans that he won't be throwing jabs at the pop star when he takes up hosting duties at the 2024 PCAs next month. Liu -- who has expressed his love for Swift in the past -- shared a tweet on X, formerly Twitter, just a few days after Golden Globes host Jo Koy received backlash for making a joke about Swift at last Sunday's awards show.

"There will be no Taylor slander at the 2024 PCAs that's a personal guarantee," Liu wrote.

there will be no taylor slander at the 2024 PCAs that's a personal guarantee https://t.co/cbLROABz7s — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) January 11, 2024 @SimuLiu

His post comes amid criticism over Koy's quip about Swift during his hosting monologue at the 2024 Golden Globes.

The comedian joked about Swift getting less screentime at the Globes than she does on the NFL. (Swift has famously been attending a number of boyfriend Travis Kelce's games.)

"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL: on the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift!" he then cracked, saying that they just have "more to go to" at the star-studded show. He then added, "Sorry about that."

The camera cut to Swift, and her stone-faced -- and now viral -- reaction appeared to say it all. She simply took a sip from her glass, not cracking a smile.

Days later, Koy claimed in an interview with the Los Angeles Times that he's a Swiftie, sharing that he didn't understand the "Taylor tiff" and that the joke was misread.

what a night in seattle!!! i was absolutely BLOWN away by the eras tour, by taylor and by all of the amazing and kind swifties that stopped by the tent to say hello and give a bracelet. you really showed me that kindness always wins. bravo!!! pic.twitter.com/XtA4KpxDfA — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) July 24, 2023 @SimuLiu

"The whole intention of that joke was to make fun of the NFL," he said. "It's like, the cool thing about the [Golden] Globes is we don't need to do cutaways for ratings. What hurts the most is me just supporting Taylor, I support her, I love her work. I got nieces that I bought tickets for. There's no ill intent in that joke. The joke is about the NFL and how they keep using cutaways to [her]. And it's an obvious reason why. I'm not saying anything that no one’s saying, and it's obvious what that joke was."

While it's yet to be determined how Swifties will react to Koy's explanation of his joke, there is no denying that Liu is a big fan of Swift.

The Barbie star attended Swift's legendary Eras Tour in Seattle over the summer, sharing photos from his experience on X, including the dozens of friendship bracelets he received from fans.

Liu appeared at the premiere of the Eras Tour concert film in October. The actor gushed about joining the Swift fandom and attending the premiere during an appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live! (Check out the video, below.)