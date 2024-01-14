Succession's Sarah Snook Says Film Producer Body Shamed Her, Told Her to Stop Eating Cake

Getty

"What we'll do is change all of you so that you're marketable: We'll whiten your teeth, darken your hair, we'll give you a personal trainer so you can lose weight and look the part," Snook claims a casting director told her after getting a film role.

Sarah Snook is looking back on some mistreatment she says she experienced early on in her career.

During a new interview with The Times U.K., the Succession star recalled being put down by a film producer, who she says chastised her for eating cake and once called her a "nobody."

While she didn't name the film in question, the Emmy-nominated actress said that once she landed the role, the casting director already had a plan in place to make her more "marketable" for the film.

"We don't really want you because you're a nobody, but the director and the writer think you're good for the role," Snook says the casting director told after she landed the part. "So, what we'll do is change all of you so that you're marketable: We'll whiten your teeth, darken your hair, we'll give you a personal trainer so you can lose weight and look the part."

The Australian actress said she agreed to everything at the time, despite it tearing her apart.

"In order for me to be successful, I have to be all the things that aren't me," she recalled.

"And then one particular day I had the tiniest bit of chocolate cake," She continued, recounting a particular moment when she was scolded for enjoying a bit of dessert.

Snook claims the producer chastised her for eating the cake in front of the cast and crew, before a costume designer intervened and encouraged her to keep eating it anyway.

"All the while I am dying inside," Snook added.

Snook also remarked on the greater impact of that moment not only on her, but other women in the industry, telling The Times, "The infantilizing of women, to not be able to make their own decisions, why would we do that to women?"

Snook has more than proven that casting director wrong, become a certified somebody as she won her second Golden Globe last Sunday for her role as Shiv Roy in the HBO hit, with the series nominated for an Emmy ahead of Monday's prime-time ceremony.