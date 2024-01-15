Social Media Reacts to Anthony Anderson's Mom Interrupting Emmy Winners

Getty

Anderson's mom, Doris Bowman, was on hand to to keep things moving along, interrupting Jennifer Coolidge, Jeremy Allen White and others after they exceeded the time limit given for their acceptance speeches.

Social media has mixed feelings about Anthony Anderson's mom, Doris Bowman, interrupting Emmy winners.

Anderson, who served as the host of the 75th Annual Emmy Awards Monday night, employed Doris to stop winners who go over their allotted time during their acceptance speeches, holding up a sign that their time is up and even shouting at them to wrap it up.

"Tonight, my mama, she is going to be the Emmys 'Playoff mama.' When you see my mama coming, just thank Jesus and your family and wrap it up," Anderson quipped during his opening monologue. "And I don't want nobody to get disrespectful with my mama, because my mama is from the west side of Chicago and she can throw hands."

While the bit seemed to be a hit at first, fans weren't so thrilled when Doris interrupted Jennifer Coolidge as accepted her second Emmy award for her role at Tanya McQuoid on The White Lotus.

"Using Anthony Anderson's mom instead of music to play off long speeches is the definition of a funny idea on paper that doesn’t work in real life. Her basically heckling Jennifer Coolidge was a little uncomfortable," one viewer Tweeted, with another adding, "Let Jennifer Coolidge speak."

And another tweeting, "Okay Anthony Anderson's mom actually interrupting speeches by greats like Jennifer Coolidge is not it for me. Funny as a bit, but should have stopped there."

Jeremy Allen White was also urged to wrap things up while accepting his win for The Bear.

But some enjoyed Doris' comic relief, like John Oliver, who encouraged her to interrupt him by rattling off the names of soccer players to bring his speech to a close.

"'I thank Jesus and my family!' #johnoliver being scared by Anthony Anderson's mom into wrapping it up lol. #bestvarietyseries #LastWeekTonight #emmys #emmys2024," one user tweeted.

While another, meanwhile, tweeting, "Best acceptance speech thus far 🤣 #johnoliver #Emmys2024."

Doris also appeared midway through the show during a commercial break, reminding winners to keep their speeches short and sweet.

As the show went on, she appeared to step back from the bit -- perhaps sensing that the fans and the winners, weren't too into it.