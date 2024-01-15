Jennifer Coolidge Thanks The 'Evil Gays' During White Lotus Win at Emmys

Getty

Coolidge took home the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for a second year running for her role as Tanya McQuoid in 'The White Lotus'

Jennifer Coolidge is an Emmy winner again!

The funny woman took home the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for a second year running for her role as Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus at the 75th Annual Emmy Awards Monday.

And in true Coolidge fashion, she was a funny and flustered as ever as she attempted to say all her thank yous within the tight, 45-second time limit.

"Thank you. I have to put this down. I still don't have the strength," Coolidge said, pointing out the weight of large, gold trophy. "I got the hook last year, I talked so much. I'm gonna be so fast. Mike White, thank you for this... thank you for giving me this opportunity to play this character."

She continued, "He says I'm definitely dead, so I'm going on with it."

But most importantly, Coolidge thanked all the "evil gays" who served as her co-stars in White Lotus' second season, and ultimately led to her tragic death during the show's epic season finale.

"I just wanna say, I wanna thank all the evil gays. I just really...," Coolidge quipped before being interrupted by host, Anthony Anderson's mom, Doris, who was instructed to cut anyone off who went over the time set for their acceptance speeches.

Holding up a clock, Doris urged Coolidge to wrap it up, and she did her best, but not without leaving on an inspirational note.

"I had a dream in my little town and everyone says it was impractical and far fetched, and it did happen, so don't give up on your dream," the 62-year-old actress urged.

In addition to her now two Emmy awards, Coolidge has been heavily honored for her role as Tanya since first appearing on the series in 2021, taking home a Golden Globe Award, two Critics' Choice Television Awards and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

As for her time on the series coming to an end, Coolidge said she believes her on-screen death needed to happen.

"Mike was looking for a big Italian opera ending, and it was big and dramatic," she previously said in a discussion with Jeremy Allen White for Variety. "So he wanted me to die for many reasons."