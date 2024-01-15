Friends Theme Song Plays During In Memoriam Segment While Paying Tribute to Matthew Perry

Getty

With the delay of the Emmy Awards, a longer In Memoriam tribute was aired -- paying tribute to everyone who's sadly passed away since September 2022.

During the 75th Annual Emmy Awards Monday, the television academy played tribute to the those we've lost over the last year and a half, and while the In Memoriam segment is always a tear-jerker, fans of both Matthew Perry and Friends were hit especially hard when the show's theme song was played.

Charlie Puth performed "See You Again" as names of fallen performers flashed across the screen before transitioning into the Friends theme song, the tribute ending with a final slide of Perry, who died on Oct. 28, 2023, after being found unconscious in his pool.

The Los Angeles County Coroner later announced that the Whole Nine Yards actor died from the acute effects of ketamine. He was 54.

Social media reacted to the moving tribute in droves, with one viewer tweeting, "The #Emmys honoring Matthew Perry like that 😭😭😭😭😭 He will always be there for us 🙏🏻🕊."

And another writing, "matthew perry's part OH PICK ME UP OFF THE FLOOR IM UNWELL #Emmys."

Perry's Friend's co-star, Jennifer Aniston, paid tribute to the late actor Sunday night, while on the red carpet ahead of the Critics Choice Awards, telling Entertainment Tonight, that she hopes fans who want to honor Perry's legacy do just that, and "celebrate him."