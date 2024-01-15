75th Annual Emmy Awards: Every Viral Moment of the Night (Updating)

Getty

TV's biggest night is finally here.

The 75th Annual Emmy Awards went down a little a bit late this year -- honoring achievements in prime time television from June 1, 2022, through May 31, 2023 -- following delays from the Hollywood Strike, which pushed them from last fall to early 2024.

Hosted by Anthony Anderson and airing on Fox, this year's event is bound to include some shocks, surprises and unscripted moments. Keep checking back here all night for moments that had everyone talking online!

Anthony Anderson Opens the Show

Travis Barker makes an appearance during Anthony Anderson's opening performance at the 75th #Emmys pic.twitter.com/ETO3HQkFhz — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 16, 2024 @THR

After an opening number riffing on old sitcom theme songs like Good Times and The Facts of Life -- and featuring a cameo from Travis Barker on the drums -- the host revealed how things would be a little different this year. Instead of having music play off winners, Anthony recruited his own mom to scare people off stage.

"Tonight my mama, she's going to be the Emmy's playoff mama. When you see my mama coming, you thank Jesus and your family and you wrap it up!" he joked, before she stood up in the audience and screamed, "Shut up, that's enough! I wanna go to the after party, hurry up!"

It wasn't long until she made good on her job ... and ticked off some viewers in the process.

Christina Applegate Gets a Standing Ovation

Christina Applegate gets a standing oviation when presenting. (🎥:Courtesy of the Television Academy and FOX) pic.twitter.com/yQXWJFmymx — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 16, 2024 @etnow

Christina Applegate was the first presenter of the night, walking out on stage with a cane amid her battle with MS. As she got to the podium, the entire audience gave her a standing ovation, as the Dead to Me actress started to get emotional.

She then cracked the perfect joke, saying, "You're totally shaming me and my disability by standing up. Body not by Ozempic.:

From there, she reflected on her most famous roles -- including Dead to Me, Married ... with Children and Samantha Who -- before getting faux emotional about her debut as a baby on Days of My Lives.

She then presented the award for Best Supporting Actress in a comedy, which was awarded to Ayo Edebiri.

Quinta Brunson Wins Big

Quinta Brunson just became the second Black actress in Emmys history to win Lead in the Comedy category, 42 years after Isabel Sanford won for The Jefferson. Icon!!!



Here’s her tearful speech: pic.twitter.com/x2eaV6oKKk — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 16, 2024 @SpencerAlthouse

Quinta Brunson from Abbott Elementary won her first acting Emmy at Monday's event, taking home Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series after previously winning outstanding writing for the show's pilot.

She was clearly overcome with emotion once she got on stage, after being given the award by the legendary Carol Burnett.

"The Carol Burnett of it all," she said through tears. "Thank you so much ... I am so happy to be able to live my dream and act out comedy. I just love comedy so much. I am so happy to be able to get this."

"I didn't prepare anything because I just didn't think," she continued, before trailing off. "I love my mom, my dad, my sisters, my brothers, my entire family so much. I love my husband, I love my cast, I love Abbott Elementary, thank you so much."

Jennifer Coolidge Thanks All the Evil Gays

#TheWhiteLotus star Jennifer Coolidge thanks "all the evil gays" during her acceptance speech for winning Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the 75th #Emmys pic.twitter.com/nxTPEHUBCJ — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 16, 2024 @THR

Jennifer Coolidge brought her White Lotus winning streak to an end by picking up Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for the show's second season.

After first putting down her trophy because it was too heavy, she thanked series creator Mike White "for giving me this opportunity to play this incredible character" -- before telling the audience, "He says I'm definitely dead, so I'm going along with it."

She went on to then "thank all the evil gays" out there, referencing her infamous quote on the show.

At that point, Anthony Anderson's mom got to work, standing up while holding up a sign with a crossed out clock. "I love you baby, but, time," she shouted from the audience, as Coolidge pushed back for just "one last thing."

"I had a little dream in my little town and everyone said it was impractical and far-fetched, but it did happen after all. So don't give up on you dream!" she shouted, before leaving the stage.

Pedro Pascal Said What?

"Kieran Culkin beat the sh*t out of me"



Pedro Pascal addresses his shoulder injury pic.twitter.com/UoDKdp0w4C — ScreenTime (@screentime) January 16, 2024 @screentime

While presenting the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal continued his faux beef with Kieran Culkin.

Taking a moment to "make this about me," Pascal said, "A lot of people have been asking about my arm. It's actually my shoulder. And I think tonight is the perfect time to tell everyone that Kieran Culkin beat the s--t out of me."

The camera then cut to Culkin in the audience, who was stone-faced ... before finally cracking up laughing as Pascal read off the nominees.

Niecy Nash Thanks Herself

"I'm a winner baby!" - #Dahmer star Niecy Nash-Betts wins Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie pic.twitter.com/63IZ8Sqiq3 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 16, 2024 @THR

Another emotional moment came when Niecy Nash picked up the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her work in Dahmer.

"I'm a winner, baby!" she exclaimed as she took the stage, before thanking series creator Ryan Murphy, costar Evan Peters and everyone at Netflix behind the show. She also thanked her "better half," Jessica Betts, for picking her up "when I was gutted from this work."

"You know who else I want to thank? I want to thank me," she then said, getting a huge response from the audience. "For believing in me and doing what they said I could not to. I want to say to myself in front of all these beautiful people, go on girl with your bad self. You did that! "

She went on to "accept this award on behalf of every Black and Brown woman who has gone unheard, yet over policed," like the real-life Glenda Cleveland -- who she played on Dahmer -- as well as Sandra Bland and Breonna Taylor.