Ali Wong Makes Emmy History as First Asian Woman to Win for a Lead Role

Getty

Monday night's show also tied the record for the most wins by actors of color, with five of the ceremony's 12 acting awards earned by people of color, which equals the leading figure set by the 1991 Emmys.

Ali Wong is breaking barriers and making history!

Wong became the first woman of Asian descent ever to win an Emmy for a lead role.

Taking home the trophy for Best Actress in a Limited Series for her work on Netflix's Beef during Monday's 75th Annual Emmy Awards, Wong thanked her co-stars, team and of course, her family.

"I wouldn't be standing here without my parents, my amazing parents, my father who I so wish was alive to share this moment with me, my hilarious father who loved me unconditionally and taught me the value of failure," Wong said while accepting the awards. "To my beautiful daughters: you are my everything. Thank you for inspiring me, and this is for you."

The show earned her another award Monday night, with Wong also taking home the trophy as Beef's EP, in the Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series category.

Wong received her first Emmy nomination last year, for writing her third comedy special, Ali Wong: Don Wong. Her three Emmy nominations this year included another one for Beef as executive producer as well as best voiceover acting for her animated comedy Tuca & Bertie.

While Wong is the first woman of Asian descent to win the award, she's not the first nominated, with Sandra Oh earning three nominations in the drama series category, and Yôko Shimada earning a leading lady nom for 1981's Japan-set limited series Shōgun.

The Emmys served as a landmark moment overall for performers of color, who tied the show's record for most wins by non-white actors.

Wong's Beef counterpart, Steven Yeun, also won for his role in the series, while Black actors like The Bear's Ayo Edebiri, Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson and Dahmer's Niecy Nash-Betts all won individual awards.

All in all, five of the ceremony's 12 acting awards were earned by people of color, with the 2023 show tying the record set by the 1991 Emmys.