Kelly Osbourne Calls 2015 Controversial Comments About Latinos 'Worst Thing' She's Ever Done

"If you kick every Latino out of this country, then who is going to be cleaning your toilets, Donald Trump?" she said on 'The View' back in 2015, with the star now calling her former self a "self-righteous little c--t."

Over eight years after she made her controversial remarks about Latinos on The View, Kelly Osbourne is reflecting on the infamous comments.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, published on Thursday, the TV personality recalled the viral moment and expressed her regret over her past remarks after the clip recently resurfaced online.

When she appeared as a guest host on The View in 2015, Osbourne weighed in on Donald Trump's stance on immigration, telling the panel, "If you kick every Latino out of this country, then who is going to be cleaning your toilets, Donald Trump?"

Looking back, the 39-year-old reality star said it was the "most cringe moment of my entire life" and the "worst thing" she's ever done, noting that her words "came out so wrong."

"Oh my God, I died," she said when asked about her reaction to the clip resurfacing on social media. "It hurt a lot of people, and that to me, is by far makes it the worst thing I've ever done. I realized that I'm not great on live TV and that words are so powerful. And to be labeled as something you're not is really difficult. But it happened. There's nothing I can do."

Osbourne went on to clarify what she was actually trying to say, stressing that this "whole country is built on immigrants."

"I feel very strongly that Latin American culture is the backbone of America," she told Rolling Stone. "I believe that Latin Americans are the hardest-working people you will ever meet."

The UK native also revealed the on-air moment occurred during a "really, really hard time" in her life.

"I had just been in rehab and what I needed was something else. It wasn’t for drugs, it was more my anxiety disorder, my depression disorder, childhood trauma, all of that kind of stuff. During that time, my dad [Ozzy] had just cheated on my mother [Sharon]," she recalled. "I was drinking to numb the pain of everything."

"I was a trash can when it came to drugs, whatever I could get my hands on. And I was a really broken, scared person," she added. "And then after that event, it kind of kick-started me taking a long, hard look at myself and the things that I don’t like and the things that I’d like to change and the things that I’d like to keep."

While she admitted that she often finds the recent memes to be entertaining, Osbourne said she does "hate" herself "a little bit more each time" she sees one.

And as for how she would describe her 2015 self now, the podcast host said, "Oh, a self-righteous little c--t. I hate it. I hate it so much because I look at it and I'm like, 'You think you know everything and you know nothing. Nobody wants to hear [your] opinion on this.'"

Osbourne also opened up about how she's educated herself on immigration and sharing that she plans to teach her son, Sidney, about white privilege.

"I want him to understand what I was trying to say and how powerful words are," she told Rolling Stone.

Speaking of privilege, Osbourne shared her thoughts on being a nepotism baby.

"I'm a f--king nepo baby and I'm proud to be a nepo baby. I'm proud of my parents' achievements. I think that what they have done is incredible, history-making. I go so far as to say both of them are iconic," she explained, adding that just because she's a child of two famous parents "doesn't mean that I should automatically be given all of these opportunities."