Kelly Osbourne Says She Wants Plastic Surgery for Christmas

Getty

"I just think it's my time!" the reality star said on her family's podcast, while her mom, Sharon, said she thinks it's "too early" for the 39-year-old to go under the knife.

Kelly Osbourne wants something rather unusual for Christmas -- and it's a gift that can't be wrapped and put under the tree.

On Tuesday's episode of The Osbournes Podcast, the reality star declared to her family that she wants to get plastic surgery for Christmas.

"I think I've decided what I want for Christmas," Kelly said, to which Sharon replied, "Oh, here we go."

"Plastic surgery," Kelly, 39, revealed as she placed her hands on her neck.

Her mom, her father, Ozzy, and her brother, Jack, all reacted to her comment, and it's safe to say her parents are not on board.

"Oh f--k. Kelly, don't. Stop," Ozzy, 74, said to his daughter, who replied, "Well, I just think it's my time!"

After Sharon, 71, said she thinks it's "too early" for her daughter to go under the knife, Jack pointed out that he believed his mom "started [her] journey down the road of cosmetic surgery" around Kelly's age. However, Sharon said she was in her "early 40s."

"Hello!" Kelly said, alluding that she's 39, which Jack then noted.

"Can you f--king believe it," added Kelly, who will turn 40 next October.

Meanwhile, Kelly's mother, Sharon, has, of course, been very open about her plastic surgery journey and her various procedures over the years.

Earlier this year, The Talk alum shared during a September episode of The Osbournes Podcast that she had "cursed off cosmetic surgery forever," to which Jack joked that his mom's face was not unlike a car that needed regular tune-ups.

"I thought you had, like, a two- or three-year, like, tune-up. It's like a car," Jack said. "Every 5,000 miles, Mom goes in for a tune-up."

Laughing in reply, Sharon said, "That's right. Everybody needs it."

"Does everybody need it?" Jack questioned, with both his mom and Kelly affirming that "yes" everybody does.

Ozzy took the counter position while Jack also remained skeptical, asking again "really?" in response.

To which Kelly says, "Look, I do not want one of those necks in which you can flick. That will never happen."

"Have you guys seen that they think in the next, like, five years, they're going to completely halt aging?" Jack offered without providing the source of the apparent scientific research.

When her son asked if she wouldn't prefer to remain "75 for, like, another 75 years" he is emphatically shot down with Sharon simply saying "No."

The humorous conversation comes after Sharon told The Sun in April that she was put off by a botched surgery in 2021.