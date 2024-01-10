Woman Accused of Poisoning Husband After Scammer Posing as Soap Star Told Her to 'Get Rid of' Him

Getty/WCVB

"Making an amazing soup. Special potion ... Maybe I can collect life insurance," the woman -- who denies trying to kill her husband -- allegedly messaged someone she believed was Thorsten Kaye.

A Massachusetts woman has been charged with the attempted murder of her husband, with investigators accusing her of poisoning him after a person she allegedly believed was a soap opera actor told her to "get rid" of him.

Roxanne Doucette, 64, has denied the charges against her -- after an investigation into her husband's hospitalization began in December. The woman's own daughter called the cops on her, after allegedly seeing messages on her phone while he was in the hospital.

Doucette believed the messages were coming from The Bold and the Beautiful actor Thorsten Kaye (above left), who she says scammed her out of $8,000, per authorities. After the woman enlisted her daughter's help to take screen shots of their correspondence to report the scam, her daughter also saw messages between the pair investigators now believe implicate Doucette in a far more nefarious plot.

According to police docs, via WCVB, one message from the scammer read, "You have to get rid of your husband honey. I need you so much." Later that day, Doucette is said to have responded saying, "Making an amazing soup. Special potion. He will be hungry when he gets back. Just enough for him." Two hours after that, she then wrote, "Hubby got back not feeling well. Maybe I can collect life insurance."

When the person on the other end asked, "Honey, when will that be?", she allegedly responded, "Don't know." Shortly after that, she then called 911, telling them her husband was unresponsive.

After Paul Doucette, 73, regained consciousness at the hospital, his daughter asked him what he remembered. "Paul stated that Roxanne made him soup, but that it wasn't very good. He stated that it tasted bitter," said the docs.

The woman's daughter then contacted police and went with her mother to the station to speak with investigators. While there, Roxanne refused to hand over her iPhone and iPad and allegedly kicked an officer in the crotch as they tried to take her into custody for interfering with a police investigation. She's since been charged with attempted murder, intimidation of a witness, resisting arrest and assault and battery of a police officer. She also allegedly violated a protective order filed by her husband.

Speaking with WBZ-TV, Doucette denied trying to kill her husband.

"I've never ever tried to poison him in any way whatsoever," Doucette said, claiming the soup was old. "I love him very, very much and I would never try to kill anyone."

"I just want him to come home. I just love him so much," she told the outlet, while also telling WCVB she believes her husband had a transient ischemic attack, or small stroke, paired with vertigo.

Of her catfish, she said the person told her that they loved her and "wanted me to leave my husband." She added, "I had no intentions of leaving my husband. I love my husband very much."

A limited toxicology test looking for opioids, cocaine and alcohol came back negative, with Police Chief James Sartell warning interested parties to "just kind of take a step back, take a deep breath" and to "think things through before you spread things, or before you know what's going on." He added, "Sometimes it's a little more complex than it seems."