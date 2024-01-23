Tiffani Thiessen Strips Down For 50th Birthday, Jokes She's 'Over the Hill' with Sexy Shot

Getty

Several of the 'Saved By the Bell' alum's celebrity pals -- including Mario Lopez, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Sarah Michelle Gellar -- sent their birthday wishes in the comments section of her post.

Tiffani Thiessen is celebrating a milestone birthday -- and looking fabulous doing it!

On Tuesday, the actress took to Instagram in honor of her 50th birthday, sharing a sexy photo of herself posing on a bed with only a white bed sheet covering her chest and torso.

"Over the hill. #thisis50," Thiessen captioned the shot.

Many of the Saved By the Bell alum's celebrity pals flocked to the comments section of the post to share their birthday wishes.

Fellow Saved By the Bell alum Mario Lopez wrote, "Welcome to the 5th level kid!"

"Happy Birthday! I remember knowing you as a teenager and hoping to be as gorgeous as you one day!" Jennifer Love Hewitt added. "And I still feel the same! You make 50 look great! ❤️."

"Well done," Jenna Fischer commented. "Starting the 50s exactly right. Happy Birthday!!!,

"Looks pretty 🔥🔥🔥 to me," Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote, while Tamera Mowry said, "You look amazing! 🔥🔥🔥."

Valerie Bertinelli also chimed in, calling Thiessen a "hot mama."

Thiessen's husband, Brady Smith, reacted to his wife's post as well, writing, "Holy guacamole babahhhhhhhh!!!! Hubba Hubba."

Thiessen shares daughter Harper and son Holt with Smith, whom she married in 2005.

Meanwhile, during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show in October, Thiessen shared her thoughts about turning 50.

"I can't believe it. I actually really cannot believe it. I cannot believe I’m going to be turning 50 very soon," she said. "I feel great. I actually feel more settled than I did in my 40s. Turning 40 was a bigger deal. I’m like, 'Ooh, I’m going to be 50!' I still can't believe it."

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star noted that she's "happy" with all parts of herself, even her wrinkles, noting that she's "earned" them.