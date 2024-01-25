Lisa Ann Walter Gets DMs From Young Male Actors Her Costars Believe 'Want to Hit That'

Getty

Abbott Elementary star Lisa Ann Walter is opening up to Cosmopolitan about her desire to dip her toe back into the dating pool.

The 60-year-old actress has been married twice and has four children. Speaking with the publication, Walter said she's in a time in her life where she doesn't need a relationship anymore -- but insists that "doesn't mean I don't want one".

However, she has found people in her age bracket tend to have their eyes on a different type of woman ... namely, younger ones.

"I live in this weird place in California where 60-year-old guys want 20-year-old girls with 3-year-old tits and lips that still have the tag hanging off of them," she quipped.

The Parent Trap alum said she's actually found the younger generation to be more interested in her body shape, revealing that she has received messages from some well known stars.

"I have young men coming on to me all the time now. Some of them are famous. I won't name names, but they slip into my DMs," she told Cosmo.

At first Walter didn't quite understand what the Gen Z term "sliding into my DMs" actually meant, confessing that her costars at Abbott Elementary had to decode the messages for her.

"I tell my colleagues at work, like, 'So-and-so just said they wanted to talk and they want to have lunch. Isn't that sweet?' Because I'm looking at it like, 'Aw, this kid,'" she said, "and all my costars are like, 'Girl ... he wants to hit that.'"

Walter married fellow actor Sam Baum in 1983. They had son Jordan, 36 and daughter Delia, 33, before divorcing in 199. She's also mom to 24-year-old twin sons Spencer and Simon. Little is known about Walter's second husband, though she labeled him a "cheater" in Cosmo.

Despite wanting an intimate relationship, she says her "most important relationships are with my besties Elaine Hendrix, my girlfriend Rosa Blasi, and my first husband, Sam."

Hendrix and Walter met on set of the iconic film The Parent Trap -- and while their characters didn't thinking too highly of one another, the pair grew a solid friendship behind the scenes. Blasi and Walter, meanwhile, met on set of Strong Medicine.