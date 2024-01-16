Quinta Brunson's Stylist Addresses Criticism of Star's 'Wrinkled' Emmys Dress

Getty

"I knew you were gonna say something!!" the 'Abbott Elementary' star's stylist, Jessica Paster, wrote as she reacted to the comments about Brunson's pink Dior dress, which appeared wrinkled.

Quinta Brunson's stylist, Jessica Paster, is addressing criticism of the actress' Emmys look after people slammed her dress online.

For the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night, the Abbott Elementary star hit the red carpet in a pink satin Dior midi gown. The dress featured what looked like to be creases throughout, including on the bodice, which caused many social media users to assume that it was wrinkled.

The celebrity fashion Instagram account, @CheckTheTag, shared a photo of Brunson's Emmys look, and critics roasted the actress' dress in the comments section of the post.

"Whoever did thi[s] to her HATES HER😭 justice for Quinta!" a person wrote.

"I just want to iron it," a second user said.

"Love the shape, hate the wrinkles. I know it's supposed to be wrinkled with intention but it just looks like it [wasn't] steamed enough. Like it needed to be all the way wrinkled if that makes sense," a third commented, while another said, "Intentional or not, wrinkles are a NO! This is absolutely horrible."

Meanwhile, after another critic described Brunson's look as a "huge miss" and a "mess," Paster jumped in, replying to the user's comment.

"guys guys guys… it's crushed satin…," she wrote. "I knew you were gonna say something!! It’s beautiful silhouette [sic] on her and fabric… and the color is gorgeous on her."

Quinta Brunson just became the second Black actress in Emmys history to win Lead in the Comedy category, 42 years after Isabel Sanford won for The Jefferson. Icon!!!



Here’s her tearful speech: pic.twitter.com/x2eaV6oKKk — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 16, 2024 @SpencerAlthouse

Although some people weren't a fan of her red carpet look, Brunson won her first acting Emmy during Monday night's award show, taking home Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series after previously winning Outstanding Writing for the show's pilot.

The 34-year-old was clearly overcome with emotion once she got on stage to accept the award, after being given the award by the legendary Carol Burnett.

"The Carol Burnett of it all," she said through tears. "Thank you so much ... I am so happy to be able to live my dream and act out comedy. I just love comedy so much. I am so happy to be able to get this."

"I didn't prepare anything because I just didn't think," she continued, before trailing off. "I love my mom, my dad, my sisters, my brothers, my entire family so much. I love my husband, I love my cast, I love Abbott Elementary, thank you so much."

Brunson's win was also historic, with the star becoming the first Black woman to win an Emmy in the category in over four decades.