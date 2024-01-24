Travis Kelce Reveals Taylor Swift's Reaction to Jason Kelce's Shirtless Stunt at Chiefs Game

Getty

Kelce said his plan was to "set that bar nice and low" while meeting Swift for the first time -- adding that his wife, Kylie, wasn't too thrilled about his approach.

Talk about making a first impression.

During the latest episode of their New Heights podcast, brothers Travis and Jason Kelce broke down Kansas City's epic win over the Buffalo Bills and Jason's shirtless stunt during the game.

While the win made headlines, Jason was who went viral, after he took his shirt off in the frigid New York cold, chugged beers and cheered on his brother as the Chiefs continue to inch their way to the Super Bowl.

Jason even lifted up an eight-year-old girl in the stands so that she could get a chance to meet her idol, Taylor Swift, who was also in the box to support her man, Travis.

While the moment showed just how happy Jason is for his younger brother, it also served as the first time the elder Kelce was meeting Taylor -- and by all accounts, it went well!

"Tay said she absolutely loved you," Travis said Wednesday.

But Jason's wife, Kylie, on the other hand, wasn't so thrilled about her husband's game day antics.

"I don't think [Kylie] was happy about it, to be honest with you," Jason said before confessing that he gave his wife "a heads-up" about his plans. "The moment we got into the suite, I said, 'I'm taking my shirt off and I'm jumping out of the suite.' And she said, 'Jason, don't you dare.' I'm not asking for permission, I'm doing this."

Jason revealed that Kylie was encouraging him to be on his "best behavior" around Swift, but he was quick to remind her of the way they met.

"I was like, 'Kylie, the first day I met you I was blacked out drunk and fell asleep at a bar,'" he joked. "This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I want to make my best first impression, this is my best chance. Set that bar nice and low."

Laughing at his brother's explanation, Travis added, "[Your] best first impression is the worst impression ever."

Jason got pretty chummy with Taylor during the game, even exchanging a high five with the "Lavender Haze" singer in-between plays.

Travis, meanwhile, wasn't informed of his brother's behavior until after the game, but said he wasn't super surprised by what went down.

"I had no idea this was going on, dude... It was pure pandemonium," Travis said before joking that he wanted to get a painting of the now-viral photo of shirtless Jason shouting with a beer in his hand.