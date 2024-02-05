The Internet's Divided Over That Taylor Swift-Celine Dion Moment at the Grammys

Getty

Minutes after Dion recalled being presented her Album of the Year award by Diana Ross and Sting 27 years ago... Swift forgot to acknowledge the iconic singer at all when receiving hers.

Making history at the Grammy Awards is a big moment and last night, Taylor Swift was the first person to win the Best Album of the Year Grammy FOUR times.

Unfortunately for Swift, she has been copping some backlash over how she received the award from the iconic Céline Dion, who returned to the spotlight amid her ongoing battle with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS).

Before announcing Swift's name, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer opened up about how she, too, won AOTY --- 27 years ago --- recalling the moment Diana Ross and Sting presented the award to her. Dion went from the center of attention in her big moment to being completely overlooked during Swift's.

The "Anti-Hero" singer was clearly overwhelmed with excitement as she took the stage at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday night. However, when taking her award from Dion, she chose to look back and share her joy with her collaborators instead of going in for a hug or even giving eye contact to Dion.

The moment quickly caused a debate online over whether Swift snubbed Dion. Some viewers seemed to believe Dion felt awkward in that moment as she was seen saying "congratulations" while walking away without a glance from Swift. Many took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their thoughts.

Taylor Swift just took the album of the year trophy from Celine Dion without batting an eye and/or acknowledging that a legendary 🐐 was handing her the award. So cringey for my soul 🫠 pic.twitter.com/J7LggDVQD8 — eazy e (@estefs) February 5, 2024 @estefs

Horrible!! #TaylorSwift Didn't Even Acknowledge Celine Dion! Everyone Knows How Celine's Health Has Been Deteriorating With No Prognosis Of Recovery!For Celine To Be There To Present Was A Once In A Lifetime Event #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/6gb4ls8xou — Hailey Graces Daddy (@HaileyGracesDad) February 5, 2024 @HaileyGracesDad

Taylor Swift completely ignoring Celine Dion like she was some trophy model presenter at #GRAMMYs was wild. She’s won this three times and usually such a pro. But to ignore an icon, who is dealing with so much? Yikes https://t.co/0uM1pN0wkq — Andy Signore (@andysignore) February 5, 2024 @andysignore

Did she not see Celine... — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) February 5, 2024 @TheKalenAllen

Hey #TaylorSwift THIS is how you acknowledge a legendary woman who paved the way for other women! 'No one puts #CelineDion in the corner!' #grammys pic.twitter.com/7AlKETU1kF — Maria J Diaz (@Mariaj_Believes) February 5, 2024 @Mariaj_Believes

Meanwhile, some other fans believe Swift was just concerned or hesitant about hugging Dion because of her condition.

to clear up controversies about taylor ‘ignoring’ celine on stage:



celine has a very fragile condition called the “stiff-person” syndrome. she has a no-contact clause & i’m pretty sure taylor was aware of it especially w how she acted on stage (hugging & jumping energetically) + pic.twitter.com/RsTZIVjvfO — via (@bleachella) February 5, 2024 @bleachella

celine has stiff-person syndrome, she probably asked to not be touched because she doesn’t know how her body will react to it. but also, taylor showed her love when she [celine] walked out on stage, but also back stage, where it was private and safe to do so https://t.co/4PnlaxqpKv pic.twitter.com/JeFflOrVmM — drew ౨ৎ 🐍 (@SNLSABRINA) February 5, 2024 @SNLSABRINA

You know, it just occurred to me that Taylor Swift may have intentionally not hugged Celine because of the "Stiff Person Syndrome and was afraid of hurting her. I would believe that before believing that Taylor snubbed Celine. — ⚓️ Jo Wallace - ✍️ 🇺🇦 (@Scampi13) February 5, 2024 @Scampi13

taylor loves artists, and she would NEVER, EVER intentionally be mean to someone, especially on live tv on a major night for her and so many others bff r — drew ౨ৎ 🐍 (@SNLSABRINA) February 5, 2024 @SNLSABRINA

But it looks like Swift made up for it backstage as she was seen taking pictures and hugging Dion after the awkward encounter onstage.

In any case, it most likely was not deliberate because just minutes before Swift was seen singing along with "The Power of Love" as Dion took the stage.

And let's be honest, Swift is probably just as upset as all those people on social media that she didn't hug Dion during that moment.

Dion first opened up about her SPS diagnosis in 2022 with an emotional video in which she revealed her health problems and announced she'd be postponing her concerts in 2023.

"Recently, I've been diagnosed with a very rare neurological condition called stiff-person syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people," she said at the time. "While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know that this is what has been causing all of the spasms that I've been having."

She later canceled her tour in May 2023.