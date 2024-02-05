The Internet's Divided Over That Taylor Swift-Celine Dion Moment at the Grammys

Minutes after Dion recalled being presented her Album of the Year award by Diana Ross and Sting 27 years ago... Swift forgot to acknowledge the iconic singer at all when receiving hers.

Making history at the Grammy Awards is a big moment and last night, Taylor Swift was the first person to win the Best Album of the Year Grammy FOUR times.

Unfortunately for Swift, she has been copping some backlash over how she received the award from the iconic Céline Dion, who returned to the spotlight amid her ongoing battle with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS).

Before announcing Swift's name, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer opened up about how she, too, won AOTY --- 27 years ago --- recalling the moment Diana Ross and Sting presented the award to her. Dion went from the center of attention in her big moment to being completely overlooked during Swift's.

The "Anti-Hero" singer was clearly overwhelmed with excitement as she took the stage at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday night. However, when taking her award from Dion, she chose to look back and share her joy with her collaborators instead of going in for a hug or even giving eye contact to Dion.

The moment quickly caused a debate online over whether Swift snubbed Dion. Some viewers seemed to believe Dion felt awkward in that moment as she was seen saying "congratulations" while walking away without a glance from Swift. Many took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their thoughts.

Meanwhile, some other fans believe Swift was just concerned or hesitant about hugging Dion because of her condition.

But it looks like Swift made up for it backstage as she was seen taking pictures and hugging Dion after the awkward encounter onstage.

In any case, it most likely was not deliberate because just minutes before Swift was seen singing along with "The Power of Love" as Dion took the stage.

And let's be honest, Swift is probably just as upset as all those people on social media that she didn't hug Dion during that moment.

Dion first opened up about her SPS diagnosis in 2022 with an emotional video in which she revealed her health problems and announced she'd be postponing her concerts in 2023.

"Recently, I've been diagnosed with a very rare neurological condition called stiff-person syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people," she said at the time. "While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know that this is what has been causing all of the spasms that I've been having."

She later canceled her tour in May 2023.

Last week, the singer announced I Am: Céline Dion, a new documentary coming to Amazon Prime that chronicles the past few years as she's tackled her health and determination to get back to what she loves the most -- the music!

