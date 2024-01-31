Celine Dion to Open Up About Stiff Person Syndrome Battle in New Documentary

Getty

The iconic singer had to step away from touring and performing in late 2022 after revealing her diagnosis of the rare condition known as Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) which affects the central nervous system.

Fans who've been concerned about Céline Dion's health amid her ongoing battle against Stiff Person Syndrome are going to get an opportunity to see just what she's been dealing with in a new documentary.

The Grammy-winning singer revealed that she will be opening the door into her struggle in a new documentary, I Am: Céline Dion, which is set for a debut on Amazon's Prime Video.

"This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me," Dion said in a statement released Tuesday.

"As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans," she continued. "During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis."

It was December 2022 when Dion first shared her diagnosis with the world in an emotional video posted to her Instagram. At that time, she shared that she would be postponing her Courage World Tour due to uncontrollable spasms. She would ultimately cancel the tour altogether.

"While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I've been having," she told her fans in December. "Unfortunately these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk, and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to."

The Stiff Person Syndrome Foundation says the condition affects the central nervous system and leave many who suffer from it "disabled, wheelchair bound or bed-ridden."

The synopsis for Dion's new documentary states that the film will "takes viewers on a journey inside Céline's past and present as she reveals her battle with stiff-person syndrome (SPS) and the lengths she has gone to continue performing for her beloved and loyal fans."

"From visiting her couture touring wardrobe and personal effects to spending time in the recording studio, the documentary captures a global megastar’s never-before-seen private life," the synopsis continues. "An emotional, energetic, and poetic love letter to music, I Am: Céline Dion captures more than a year of filming as the legendary singer navigates her journey toward living an open and authentic life amidst illness."