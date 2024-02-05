Oprah Winfrey Honors Tina Turner with Vintage Valentino Style at Grammys

Oprah Winfrey let her style help pay tribute to the late Tina Turner as she introduced a performance of "Proud Mary" by American Idol winner Fantasia Barrino.

Oprah Winfrey wanted to honor her friend in more ways than one as she attended her first-ever Grammys to celebrate the late Tina Turner. Not only did she introduce a performance honoring the legendary icon, she did it in style.

In vintage Valentino, to be more specific.

The former talk show host and media mogul shared some glam shots of herself in her black sequin ensemble on her Instagram. "My first Grammys and it was to honor my friend Tina Turner who was simply the best."

She noted that she chose this particular style from her closet "to pay homage to her many famous short skirts."

Winfrey definitely looked the part as she took to the stage during the In Memoriam segment to introduce a special performance in honor of the woman she said she met "first as a fan," and then was "blessed to become her friend."

"As those big wheels of time keep on turning," said Winfrey, "Tina's voice continues to speak to all of us." She then threw the show over to American Idol winner Fantasia Barrino, who slayed a performance of Turner's "Proud Mary" nearly 20 years after she used that same song in her Idol audition.

Afterward, Winfrey posted to her IG Stories from backstage talking about how much fun it was to honor Turner. "And I'm glad I got my cry out yesterday so I didn't have to cry today," she added. "I could just celebrate."

She also had praise for Barrino, who starred in the remake of The Color Purple. The film holds a special place for both women as the original and the remake marks their respective feature film debuts.

"Fantasia killed it," Winfrey touted. "The outfits .... I loved the whole thing."

Winfrey was clearly having a blast at the event, sharing lots of backstage and behind-the-scenes shots of herself interacting with a whole slew of stars from the music industry like Lenny Kravitz, Céline Dion, and Taylor Swift. Her IG Stories was as much a celebration of music as the Grammys themselves.

