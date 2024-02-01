Annemarie Wiley Shares Where She Stands with RHOBH Cast After Filming Reunion: 'I Made a Lot of Mistakes'

YouTube

Annemarie Wiley is reflecting on her first season as a Housewife.

During Access Hollywood's Housewives Nightcap series, Wiley admitted that she "made a lot of mistakes" during her rookie year on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but is grateful for what the show has taught her about herself.

"It really makes you take a look at yourself and how you communicate, and it really forces you to be a really strong communicator," Wiley said. "Because, imagine, you're coming into a group of ladies where they already have these relationships and they already having these dynamics, and then you're coming in as a new person and you're meeting them all for the first time, and you're learning everyone's personalities and you're learning their communication styles and what works and what doesn't."

She added, "It really forces you to be really intentional and take a look at how you communicate with people. And I learned a lot in the that experience. I made a lot of mistakes, I learned a lot. And it forces you to own up to your mistakes and the things that happened."

Wiley's "mistakes" have been well documented on the show's 13th season, with the Canadian-born nurse going head-to-head with Sutton Stracke over her esophagus issues, and later, Crystal Kung Minkoff, who she accused of putting down the other women behind their backs.

But Wiley appears to be on a better track with Stracke post-reunion, telling Access, "I'm looking forward to us spending more time together, because again, remember, I only got half a season with these ladies. So, I'm looking forward to spending more time and getting to know her better and hopefully we can continue to build on our friendship."

As for esophagate, Wiley said that's "done and buried."

"Honestly, I never want to hear the word again in my whole life," she added.

When it comes to where her fight with Minkoff, Wiley said felt compelled to tell the other women what Crystal said, even if that meant causing a rift in their relationship.

"The reason I felt that I needed to tell the ladies, is because I felt like I was lying to them and kind of acting under false pretenses if I wasn't open and honest with the information I was telling the group, and I would want to know if someone said that about me," Wiley explained.

The RHOBH newbie also dished on Kathy Hilton surprising the cast at the reunion following a rocky season 12 with sister, Kyle Richards.

"I had no idea," Wiley said of Hilton's surprise appearance. "It was awesome having her there, she's the cutest."

Mistakes and first season flubs aside, Wiley called the reunion "cohesive," and said she'd love to return back for a second season telling Access, "I would totally come back next season!"