LVP Tells Sandoval Be a 'Gentleman,' Move Out of Shared Home on Vanderpump Rules

Lisa Vanderpump has some wise words for Tom Sandoval: just move out already!

In a sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of Vanderpump Rules, Sandoval pays Lisa a visit at her restaurant PUMP, where the pair discuss the bar owner's awkward living situation with his ex, Ariana Madix.

Beat up and bruised from his stint on Special Forces, Sandoval brings LVP a bouquet of flowers, but the sweet gesture falls short for the Vanderpump matriarch, who frankly, looks a little fed up with Sandoval's BS.

"Have you seen anybody since you got back?" she asks him.

"I've seen Ariana," Sandoval responds. "But we haven't talked."

It's then Vanderpump advises the TomTom co-owner to move out of his and Madix's Valley Village home and on with his life.

"I have no idea why you two are in the same house. It's ridiculous," Vanderpump tells him. "I think it'd be the gentlemanly thing to do to move out of there. Give her her space and sell the house."

"Or one of us can keep it, 'cause it's a great house," Sandoval shoots back. "I've put a lot of work and money into it. I've already had my real estate agent talk to Ariana. I've sent her a letter of intent over a month ago. It's been radio silence."

Vanderpump attempts to help the 40 year old find a way forward, but it seems to no avail, as Sandoval grows increasingly frustrated at the idea of having to give up the home.

"Listen, Lisa, I'm trying to figure this out. This is a lot for me," Sandoval exclaims, before Vanderpump kindly reminds him that he caused all this when he cheated on Madix with former co-star, Rachel Leviss.

"I created it, but it's still a lot, Lisa," Sandoval adds before taking shots at castmate, Scheana Shay.

He continues, "My friend Ali died. I have Scheana hitting me up telling me if I need anything, please reach out to her. 'I'm so sorry.' Meanwhile, that same day, she's releasing things, starting rumors about me and Billie [Lee]."

Sandoval only gets angrier with his former boss turned business partner, as he continues to slam Shay for talking about him on her podcast.

"You know what Scheana? You know what I need from you? I need you to take a day of from f--king dragging my name through the dirt," Sandoval says before the clip comes to a close.

The drama about Sandoval's shared home with Madix is nothing new, as the pair have been quarreling for months over the property ... and are still both living there today!

Last week, Madix explained why she hasn't paid the pair's shared bills "for months," after Sandoval revealed that he had fallen behind on his finances.

"I have asked repeatedly, for years at this point, for an itemized breakdown of said bills that he's talking about," she said on the VPR after show.

"Because we would always put money into a joint account and then have that account be the one that was hooked up to all of these different things. Bills just come out of it automatically, and then, 'Oh, the balance is getting low.' We both go put the same amount of money in that account," she claimed.

Madix explained the pair's previous financial arrangement, from when they were a couple, before saying things took a turn when they refinanced their home as he got Schwarz & Sandy's off the ground.

"We refinanced in 2021 and at that point, things changed. The account that the mortgage started coming out of was no longer the joint account, it was his account. That was at the same time he got this HELOC [home equity line of credit] loan, that I co-signed," she shared.

Madix claimed she's stopped writing Sandoval checks for random bills because she doesn't believe anything he says about what he is owed.

"So basically, I had asked for this itemized breakdown for so long and it would be like, 'Oh, you know, you owe X amount of money,' and I'm like, 'How did you figure this out?'" Madix continued.

"S--t's different now. When we were together, maybe I would have trusted that s--t to be accurate, but once all this s--t went down, it's like I don’t trust a f--king word you say," she said. "So if you are going to tell me that I owe you a certain amount of money, you better be able to show your work."

Madix also claimed she discovered the "amount of money" she was giving Sandoval every month for the mortgage was an "overpayment."

As for their home, Madix isn't budging when it comes to selling the property, with lawyers now involved as the housing dispute turns ugly.