Usher Shares Photos of Vegas Wedding to Jennifer Goicoechea

"One of them Ones 💍 2.11.24," the "Yeah!" singer captioned the pics from the pair's post-Super Bowl nuptials.

Usher is giving fans a look at his wedding to Jennifer Goicoechea.

The "Yeah!" singer took to Instagram Wednesday following his Las Vegas wedding Sunday to share some snaps from the intimate affair.

In the photos, Usher and Jennifer are dressed in their wedding wear, Jennifer in a white, off-the-shoulder top and pants and Usher in a black and white suit as they said "I do" in Sin City's Little White Wedding Chapel.

Other shots see the couple with their children, Sovereign and Sire, as well as Usher's kids from his previous relationships.

The longtime loves were also seen exchanging wedding bands in a white convertible, with "just married" cans strewn in the back, while other photos saw Jenn, who sported a pair of white shades for the occasion, wearing a veil that read "Mrs. Raymond."

As for who else was in in attendance -- per the docs obtained by TMZ, Usher's mother Jonnetta Patton served as his witness for the ceremony, which took place after the singer's epic Super Bowl halftime performance Sunday.

Per the outlet, Usher and the senior music executive obtained a marriage license in Vegas just days before.

Usher and Goicoechea have been together since 2019.

The wedding was kept largely under wraps with neither Lil Jon nor will.i.am -- who performed with Usher at the Super Bowl -- aware of the wedding until after the halftime show.

"He did not tell us anything," Lil Jon told Entertainment Tonight. "But I did see it in the press, of course. But no, I was gonna give him a break and I was gonna call him and just you know congratulate him, like, he worked hard for this."

"Oh man, I didn't even know that! Congratulations, bro. I never knew that," the Black Eyed Peas singer added. "That's awesome, I'm really proud of him."