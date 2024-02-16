Amy Schumer Addresses Comments About Her 'Puffier' Face

NBC

"I also believe a woman doesn't need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation," the actress wrote, responding to criticism. "But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you're in."

Amy Schumer is speaking out after she received negative comments about her appearance.

Earlier this week, the 42-year-old actress appeared on The Tonight Show and Good Morning America to promote Season 2 of her Hulu series Life & Beth, with Schumer sharing posts from the interviews on Instagram.

After many social media users commented on Schumer's appearance, the comedian took to Instagram on Friday to address the criticism, including speculation about her "puffier" face.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"At midnight tonight! Binge both full seasons of @lifeandbethhulu," Schumer captioned a photo of a poster for her and Michael Cera's comedy-drama series. "And thank you so much for everyone's input about my face! I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you're right it is puffier than normal right now."

"I have endometriosis an auto immune disease that every woman should read about," she continued, referencing the condition, in which uterine tissue grows outside of the uterus. The disorder can cause chronic pain, extreme cramping, painful periods, excessive bleeding, and infertility among other symptoms, according to Mayo Clinic.

"There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I'm okay," Schumer added. "Historically women's bodies have barely been studied medically compared to men. The book 'all in her head' does a good job explaining this."

The I Feel Pretty star went on to share why she decided to address the criticism.

"I also believe a woman doesn't need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation," Schumer wrote. "But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you're in. Like every other women/person some days I feel confident and good as hell and others I want to put a bag over my head."

"But I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this tv show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed. Maybe just maybe we can focus on that for a little. I had backup dancers on Fallon but my face is the headline hahaha anyway I hope you enjoy life and Beth," she concluded. "Love and solidarity. Amy."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The Inside Amy Schumer star -- who shares 4-year-old son Gene with husband Chris Fischer -- has previously opened up about her battle with endometriosis, sharing in 2021 that she underwent surgery for the condition and had her uterus and appendix removed.

"So, it's the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out," Schumer told the camera in an Instagram video she shared at the time.

She said the doctor found "30 spots of endometriosis" that he had to remove. He also took out her appendix as "the endometriosis had attacked it."

Detailing how she's feeling in the aftermath of the surgery, Schumer explained, "There was a lot, a lot of blood in my uterus and I'm, you know, sore and I have some, like, gas pains."

She then cautioned her followers in the caption to her post, telling them that if they "have really painful periods," they might also be suffering from endometriosis."