Couple to Throuple's Brittne and Sean Confront Ash and Maximo for Not Being 'Transparent' While Forming New Connections (Exclusive)

A breakdown in communication has some couples questioning the motives of the singles on the island, as their relationships continue to face tests and challenges in this unique dating experiment.

There's trouble in paradise on Peacock's Couple to Throuple.

In an exclusive look at the show's seventh episode, contestants Brittne and Sean confront Ash and Maximo at brunch about their lack of communication and transparency in their attempt to pursue others.

"I feel like you weren't transparent with me," Brittne tells Maximo.

"Yeah?" Maximo asks.

"You were having side conversations with Darrien, also trying to pursue Darrien," Brittne says, before questioning Maximo and Ash's intentions. "Why do you think it's OK to have these conversations and you see us and you talking to us, day in, day out, and not once are you fully transparent."

It's then Brittne's partner, Sean jumps in to give his two cents, telling Maximo and Ash, "If you as a couple are now affecting other couples, you f--k up their experiences, and when you kind of, not step on toes, but kind of do something that no one saw coming, it puts the house in a weird position that messes up the energy."

Maximo attempts to explain himself, but in the process, offends another couple he's been trying to get to know, Rehman and Ashmal.

"I love y'all so much," Maximo tells Brittne and Sean. "We love you too," Brittnee assures.

"Y'all are my favorite f--king people in this house, no shade," he adds, before glancing over at Rehman and Ashmal, who can't help but be amused by Maximo's slight dig at them.

"You do realize that we are in the same gay, queer world as you," Ashmal says in a confessional, before Rehman jumps in. "So when someone says no tea, no shade, that's basically all tea, all shade."

Hosted by Scott Evans and guided by Sex and Relationship expert Shamyra Howard, Couple to Throuple follows four curious couples -- Brittne and Sean, Ashmal and Rehman, Dylan and Lauren, and Wilder and Corey -- as they experiment with bringing a third partner into their relationship. Set at a remote tropical resort, the couples meet, mingle, and date a group of singles, many of whom are experienced in polyamory, as they put their relationships to the ultimate test to see if they are the perfect match.

The goal? To decide if their hearts have room for more than just "the one" and commit as a throuple, go home as they arrived, or leave separately.

Up until now, there's been a lot of experimenting, with communication and boundaries truly put to the test, with some singles even making the difficult decision to exit the experiment.

Which couples will survive remains to be seen as the group inches towards decision day.