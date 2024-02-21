Greta Gerwig Breaks Silence On Oscar's Snub

Getty

It's now Greta Gerwig's time to comment on the infamous Barbie snubs for herself and Margot Robbie.

In her Time profile for the magazine's annual Women of the Year list published on Wednesday, Gerwig broke her silence on the fact her and Robbie did not get individual nominations.

The 40-year-old director says she needed to explain to friends that she did in fact get an Oscar nomination.

"A friend's mom said to me, 'I can't believe you didn’t get nominated," recalled Gerwig. "I said, 'But I did. I got an Oscar nomination.' She was like, 'Oh, that’s wonderful for you!' I was like, 'I know!'"

Gerwig scored a nod for Best Adapted Screenplay alongside her husband, Noah Baumbach, who cowrote the summer blockbuster hit.

Gerwig emphasized that Barbie is up for eight Oscars, including best adapted screenplay and best picture.

"Of course I wanted it for Margot," said Gerwig. "But I'm just happy we all get to be there together.”

When the nominations were announced with the notable omission of Gerwig in the Best Director category and Robbie in the Best Actress, it felt like the whole world was in shock.

Despite the film's critical acclaim and massive $1.4 billion box office success and eight nominations in various other categories, fans of the film thought the pair had been robbed.

Ryan Gosling was one of the first to share their disappointment over their snubs. In a statement to the media, Gosling said that while he is "extremely honored to be nominated" in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role as Ken, he also wanted to give credit where it's due.

"There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film," he said.

"No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement," he continued. "Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history."

Co-star America Ferrera was also nominated for Barbie in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role as Gloria. As she celebrated her first Oscar nomination, the 39-year-old also hurt for her colleagues' notable snubs.

"I was incredibly disappointed that they weren't nominated," she told Variety. "Greta has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it. Creating this world, and taking something that didn't have inherent value to most people and making it a global phenomenon. It feels disappointing to not see her on that list."