Lindsay Lohan Channels Freaky Friday in New Rom-Com 'Irish Wish'

The upcoming film also stars Ed Speleers, Elizabeth Tan, Alexander Vlahos and marks the second film for Ayesha Curry, wife of Golden State Warrior's star, Steph Curry.

Lindsay Lohan is taking us back to Freaky Friday with her new rom-com!

In a new trailer for Lohan's upcoming Netflix film, Irish Wish, the 37-year-old actress plays Maddie Kelly, a woman who travels to Ireland to attend her best friend's wedding to the one that got away, Paul Kennedy (Alexander Vlahos).

Lohan's character makes a wish that she was actually the one marrying Paul, and a la Freaky Friday, wakes up the next morning with him in her bed.

While the magic definitely worked, as her wedding day to Paul inches closer, Maddie finds herself conflicted, torn between Paul and another potential love interest, James Thomas (Ed Speleers), who plays the couple's wedding photographer.

The trailer for the upcoming film definitely gives off major Freaky Friday vibes, and although Lohan doesn't switch bodies in the film, her reality is drastically altered as she finds herself readying up to walk down the aisle.

In addition to Lohan and her two love interests, Vlahos and Speleers, the film also stars Elizabeth Tan. She plays Maddie's best friend Emma Taylor, with whom she switches lives. The Netflix rom-com also marks the second film role for Ayesha Curry, wife of Golden State Warriors' star, Steph Curry.

TV legend Jane Seymour also stars in the film, playing Lohan's mom, Rosemary Kelly.

Lohan's been sharing BTS looks at the film on Instagram, including still shots from the project from as far back as February 1.

"It's your lucky day. Here is a first look at Irish Wish Coming March 15," the new mom wrote in that first post alongside a still from one of the film's pre-wedding scenes.

The film is Lohan's second for Netflix following years out of the spotlight after an A-list career as a child and teen star. She briefly returned to big screen for the streamer's holiday film, Falling for Christmas, in 2022 before welcoming her first child, a son named Luai, with husband Bader Shammas the following year.

She also made a brief cameo in this year's Mean Girls musical movie, delighting fans of the teen classic the world over.