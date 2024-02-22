Kyle Richards Theorizes Who Leaked Mauricio Split News, Breaks Down on RHOBH After Show

Bravo

Kyle gets emotional about her separation, Sutton speculates Richards or Umansky's camps leaked the news, while Dorit says she believes their marriage is "over."

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's separation secret finally came out on last night's season finale of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Now, the big question: Who leaked it to the press?

That's what Andy Cohen and the show's producers wanted to know on both Watch What Happens Live and the RHOBH After Show -- posing the Q to Kyle and the rest of the cast.

On WWHL, Kyle said she really didn't know who spilled to PEOPLE, telling Cohen, "Mau had some ideas and he was really upset about it." While she, too, was upset, she still has "no idea" where the story came from.

"Someone hears something, they tell a friend who tells a friend," she theorized.

On the After Show, Kyle recalled being in Aspen with her whole family, getting ready to go paddle-boarding when the news broke. At this point, she and Mau hadn't told their children about the separation, so it came as a shock. She said they talked about it briefly, but decided to still try and have a good day, which they did.

After paddle-boarding, however, they were all bombarded with phone calls about the news. Mau and his daughters also had to start filming their Netflix reality series the next day, so there was no hiding it anymore.

"I felt really sad for them," Crystal Kung Minkoff said in the After Show, while Dorit Kemsley said the news break felt like "the beginning of the end" for the couple.

"I think Mau thinks it was someone is Kyle's camp," added Kemsley, something Sutton Stracke echoed.

"I think the source is in-camp. I think it's either Kyle or Mauricio, that is who I think it is," said Sutton. "Or both of them. If you put it out there first, you can control it. Then you can deny it all you want."

"The thing is people knew but like, I mean, I don't know" Richards said when asked again by producers. "It was not something I was ready to see in writing like that. It made it more real."

She was seated with Erika Jayne for the After Show, with Erika saying how much it "sucks" Kyle "didn't even have a chance to break this to your kids."

"I think it's hard for people to remember that we're human beings and it's easy to say things about us or not remember there's a human being behind a personality you see on television or online. It sucks a lot," added Erika.

In tears, Kyle responded, "What she said."

All the women were then all asked to speculate on where Kyle and Mauricio go from here.

"I don't think there's a way back," replied Dorit. "From what I see and what I hear and what I'm seeing. I think it's over. Sadly, I think it's okay."

While Garcelle Beauvais said it was "messy" to see Mauricio out holding hands with his Dancing with the Stars partner, Kyle said it's been "so hard seeing stories over and over and over about our life, our marriage, my life, him, constantly seeing it online and being scrutinized, lies, it's so maddening."

She said she even deleted social media for a bit because she couldn't take seeing any more stories about them pop up on her feed while trying to make herself laugh looking at memes. Kyle added the two are still living under the same roof, admitting, "it's not always easy every day."

"I always thought I knew what my future looks like and now not, it feels scary," she continued. "My girls make me feel really supported, I'm grateful."

In the final segment of the After Show, Kyle recalled sitting down with Mauricio and their daughters to discuss the split -- which was shown on the finale.

"After that article came out, I really had to have a conversation with my daughters. Mau and I had a conversation with our daughters," she explained. "I just wanted them to know that we are a family no matter what and I do believe that regardless of what happens with Mauricio and my marriage, we will be a family no matter what."

"To me that was the most important thing, to convey that to them," she said, breaking down in tears as Erika said it was "so nice" to see the girls support her.

"I know it's never easy for anybody to go through this. I just, for me, it was always my biggest accomplishment," Kyle continued, as Erika reached for the tissues and told her having a "long, loving marriage" is still an accomplishment.

"Why is this my life?!" Richards exclaimed, before then going on to again praise her daughters.

"I have to say that my daughters are so unbelievable. Even going through this with them, they've been so unbelievable," she said. "They have so much wisdom. That gives me a lot of strength. Now it's my turn to lean on them."