Mauricio Umansky Discusses Kyle Separation with Daughters in Emotional Buying Beverly Hills Preview

"I had an amazing 26 years with your mom, an amazing 26 years. I wanted to do everything possible to just save it," Mauricio said to his daughters, also revealing that Kyle gave him permission to date other people during their time apart.

Mauricio Umansky is getting honest with his daughters about his separation from their mom, Kyle Richards.

As shown in a preview clip for Season 2 of Netflix's Buying Beverly Hills, The Agency founder had an emotional conversation with his daughters -- Alexia, 27, and Sophia, 24, and stepdaughter Farrah, 35, -- who all broke down in tears as he detailed the current status of his separation from Kyle.

"I had an amazing 26 years with your mom, an amazing 26 years. I wanted to do everything possible to just save it," said Mauricio, who also shares Portia, 16, with Kyle.

"So, you know, your mom came and she talked to me, and she said, 'I think I need space,'" he recalled.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star then recalled the "rules" Kyle made for them to follow during their separation.

"She said to me, 'Listen. The rules are you go out, you date, you do whatever it is that you want to do,'" Mauricio said. "'I'm not going to be asking what you're doing, I don't want you to be asking me what I'm doing ... we are separated.'"

As Alexia, Sophia, and Farrah began to look upset, Mauricio then told his daughters that he needs "some time and a clear head," and might "spend a month" in Aspen.

The girls started breaking down in tears as Mauricio's words sunk in.

"It's so weird to be having these conversations," an emotional Farrah said, to which Sophia explained as she wiped away tears, "Our life has just changed so much."

Farrah then pointed out that she "definitely could not have predicted where [her] life was going to be one year ago in all aspects."

"We only even found out that there was any issues just a few months ago, and now it just is like ... things change so quickly," Sophia added as she continued to cry.

Alex then chimed in, telling her sisters and dad, "I'm sorry that we're all going through this. Sorry for all of us. I'm sorry for you guys, I'm sorry for you."

"For all of us," Mauricio replied.

Watch the clip, above.

Rumors that Kyle, 55, and Mauricio, 53, had split began in the summer. Following the reports, Kyle and Mauricio released a joint statement on Instagram in July, in which the couple admitted they were having marital troubles and had a "rough year," but reports of them getting a divorce were "untrue."

In the months that followed, the pair -- who continue to live under the same roof -- have stressed that they are working through their issues amid their separation. (During BravoCon in November, Kyle used the word "divorce" during an interview with TooFab, before later claiming that she meant to say "separated.")

The rift between Kyle and Mauricio has been evidenced in Season 13 of RHOBH, with Mauricio noticeably absent, while Kyle honored her late friend, Lorene Shea, on the first anniversary of her death, and Kyle rumored to be getting cozy with musician, Morgan Wade.

Meanwhile, last month, Kyle celebrated her 55th birthday in Mexico, but Mauricio wasn't anywhere in sight.

During an interview with PEOPLE at the 2024 People's Choice Awards over the weekend, Kyle said she and Mauricio are still "trying to figure it out," but they're "a family no matter what" and they "love each other."

"So right now, it's not on pause," she explained. "We're actively navigating through this and working through it."

"We're not going to be in this situation forever, whichever way that goes," she added. "Time will tell, probably sooner than later, but we're hanging in there. The good thing is we get along well, and we were at an event last night together with the family. And I don't know, it's been working for us. It's kind of strange, but hey, like I said, we're family no matter what."