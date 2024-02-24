Everyone Robert Downey Jr. Mentioned During SAG Award Speech -- From Wife to Mel Gibson

Getty

Downey Jr. listed off a long list of A-list names during his speech, before thanking his wife for portraying "a sane and rational individual who is happily married to an actor."

Robert Downey Jr. mentioned half of Hollywood when he picked up his trophy at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday night.

Taking the stage after his win for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role thanks to his work in Oppenheimer, Downey Jr. first sarcastically asked, "Why me? Why now? Why do things seem to be going my way?"

He then cracked, "Unlike my fellow nominees, I will never grow tired from the sound of my own voice," before name-dropping a whole bunch of A-list names of celebrity colleagues and collaborators.

Among those mentioned: Teri Garr, James Spader, Anthony Michael Hall, Mel Gibson -- who RDJ's credited for telling him "to not give up hope" when he "couldn't get sober" in the past --Whoopi Goldberg, Alfre Woodard, Woody Harrelson, Holly Hunter, Kenneth Branagh, Jodie Foster, Annette Bening, Val Kilmer, Jamie Foxx, Judge Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, his Oppenheimer costars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Alden Ehrenreich, before, finally, adding his wife, Susan Downey.

"Now why have I added my wife’s name to this list of otherwise super talent artists that I have learned so much from up close from over these last 40 years?" he then asked, revealing what those people all meant to him at the same time.

"It's because, for 23 years, she has flawlessly portrayed a sane and rational individual who is happily married to an actor," he said, before dedicating his award to the couple's two children, Indio and Exton.