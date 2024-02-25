Loud Protest Disrupts 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards -- How Those Inside Reacted

Getty

Taking place in a big tent, the venue for the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards wasn't able to block out the shouts of loud protesters outside -- with their political cries getting acknowledged on-stage.

The shouting, which was reportedly a small group of individuals with a megaphone, per The Hollywood Reporter, began in earnest as comedian Jim Gaffigan took the stage to present Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series to Jury Duty. While he didn't acknowledge the chanting, he did raise his volume to try and speak over it.

In a bit later in the show, host Aidy Bryant was mimicking a beach experience in the tent complete with shirtless hunks and lots of beach balls. "We're at the beach and people are exercising their freedom of speech," she said, acknowledging the noise coming into the room.

INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS interrupted by protesters calling for a “cease fire” & to “free Palestine.” pic.twitter.com/fXBEbpN4Qp — Scott Mantz 🖖 (@MovieMantz) February 25, 2024 @MovieMantz

She also cracked a joke at another point by playing loud music that drowned out the protests, saying that it was her husband outside, upset and jealous that she'd been selected to host the show. She said she'd deal with him later.

She wasn't the only one to acknowledge the protest, either, with responses ranging from humorous to impactful. According to IndieWire, some of the attendees even stepped outside to see what was going on. While the audio wasn't perfectly clear on the broadcast, the recordings were alternating the phrases "Free Palestine" and "Cease Fire Now."

Presenter Jimmy O. Yang didn't seem to know what was being said, but could definitely hear it, acknowledging it in his remarks. "I'm sure you guys hear this heckler outside," he said upon hitting the stage. He then said of independent filmmakers, "We're used to getting yelled at. This is actually comforting to me. It reminds me of my childhood."

The message did get through to the winner of the John Casavettes Award, Babak Jalali's Fremont. The Iranian-British director also acknowledged the protest, but humbly acknowledged, "Whatever they're saying is far more important than what I'm about to say."

They’re trying to block the free-Palestine chant at the Indie Spirits by driving a big shuttle bus in front of the activist pic.twitter.com/u2aNLxdLkA — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) February 25, 2024 @kylebuchanan

As he carried on with his speech, he paused at another point. "I'm so inspired by what they're saying outside, I can't think of what to say," he admitted, though he was able to finish his words of appreciation.

Upon accepting the Robert Altman Award, Showing Up director Kelly Reichardt took a moment to talk about how Altman himself might feel in this moment.

"The last time I saw Bob Altman, I think it was in 2003 ... they were honoring his life, and America was dropping bombs on Iraq at that time and he was pissed," she said. "I think he'd have a lot to say, just this weirdness of us being here and celebrating each other and our work, and also, you know, life goes on outside the tent. Yeah, peace."

The protests had been ongoing from even before the ceremony began, according to THR, with the message also being heard during the red carpet arrivals earlier in the day, but it didn't immediately disrupt the ceremony until Gaffigan took the stage.