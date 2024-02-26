Aidy Bryant Calls Natalie Portman a 'Stupid Bitch' While 'Roasting' Celebs at Independent Spirit Awards

Film Independent

"I'm sorry, I'm not a good roaster," the SNL alum joked, as she took aim at Portman, Charles Melton, Sterling K. Brown and Greta Lee in her monologue -- calling one a "slob and a slut."

Aidy Bryant might be the only one who could call celebrities "stupid bitches" and have them cracking up with laughter.

The Saturday Night Live alum hosted Sunday afternoon's Independent Spirit Awards, noting just how difficult it is to be an award show host these days in her opening monologue.

"I have to say, award show host is becoming kind of a tough gig, you know. I can only hope that in this single afternoon, I will be panned, considered out of touch, sexist and potentially be slapped," she cracked a few minutes into her remarks at the top of the show, before adding, "Best case scenario tomorrow, absolutely nobody mentions me."

"But since this is my first time hosting an awards show, I did want to try some of the classics, like roasting some of the celebrities in the crowd," she continued, before asking whether the stars in attendance were "getting scared" about being her targets.

"Who's first? Oh, let's see, from May December, Natalie Portman is here," she said, choosing her first victim. "Hey Natalie, you stupid bitch!"

With that, Portman started laughing immediately -- as Bryant apologized, saying, "I'm sorry, I think I'm supposed to try and make it clever."

She didn't get more clever, however, as she continued.

"Oh, Sterling K. Brown, more like Stupid K. Bitch!" she exclaimed, as the This Is Us star also couldn't help himself but crack up.

"And Charles Melton, everyone wants to have sex with you, you stupid bitch!" she continued, before taking aim at Past Lives star Greta Lee. "Greta, you are a slob and a slut and a stupid bitch," she cracked, as Lee nodded her head in agreement.

As the bit came to an end, Bryant apologized again, admitting she was "not a good roaster" and only called out people who she's met in the past or who she wanted "to have sex with."