Nick Offerman Slams Homophobic Response to Last of Us Character at Independent Spirt Awards

Getty

The Parks & Recreation alum was up against his scene partner Murray Bartlett at the 2024 Film Independent Spirt Awards for their touching portrayals of a couple who still manage to find one another and open their hearts amid a horrific apocalypse on The Last of Us.

Nick Offerman was giggling in surprise when he took the stage at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards to accept the award for Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series for The Last of Us, but his subsequent message was dead serious.

Almost like a movie-within-a-series, the feature-length episode of the hit series that took viewers inside a post-apocalyptic love story was both beautifully received and derided by some for being about two men.

Nevertheless, the stand-along episode proved a high-water mark for HBO's stunning adaptation of the video game property, expanding on subtle hints from the source material to create a one-of-a-kind tale of two people finding one another -- and the capacity for love -- under the most unlikely circumstances.

"Thanks to HBO for having the guts to participate in this storytelling tradition that is truly independent," Offerman said. "Stories with guts, that when homophobic hate comes my way and says 'Why did you have to make it a gay story?' We say, 'Because you ask questions like that.' It's not a gay story. It's a love story, you a--hole. So more of that."

The Parks & Recreation alum heaped praise on his co-star in the episode, Murray Bartlett, who "planted the strawberries," quickly clarifying, "and that is not a euphemism."

He then pivoted back to light to wrap with love for his long-time wife, Megan Mullally, whom he called "my bride and my puzzle coach and legal property."

Offerman previously won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for the role, where he was again up against Bartlett, as well as the on-screen father-son duo of Lamar Johnson and Keivonn Montreal Woodard.