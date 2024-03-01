Woman Makes Run for It, Is 'Dragged' Back to Car In Footage of 'Apparent Abduction'

Buckeye Police Department

Police are asking for the public's help identifying the two people seen in this scary security footage from an Arizona gas station.

Authorities in Arizona are hoping the public can name the two people seen in surveillance footage of an "apparent assault and abduction" at a Buckeye gas station.

On Thursday, the Buckeye Police Department released the video online, in which a gray SUV is seen pulling up to a Circle K gas station around 10pm last Friday. After stopping next to a pump, a woman is seen getting out of the passenger side door and making a run for it toward the store -- before the driver, a man, gets out, runs after her and grabs her.

She's then "dragged" back into the vehicle, appearing to struggle. The vehicle then drives off without getting gas. "Buckeye police need your help identifying two individuals in an apparent assault and abduction captured on surveillance video," authorities captioned the video.

According to FOX 10 Phoenix, authorities were called by a witness who saw the whole thing play out in front of them.

"That video is extremely concerning to us, and we understand that that video would be concerning to the viewers that are watching it, so that's why we were here today, asking for information from the public to help us identify these two subjects, to help identify them and see if this woman is OK," Sgt. Tamela Skaggs with the Buckeye Police Department told FOX in a statement.

"We know nothing about these two subjects – if they know each other, if they're in a relationship together - we don't know anything about them," Skaggs added. "The timing in this investigation is extremely crucial. Watching that video, we are concerned for that female. They're too many unknowns in this investigation. That video right now is all that we have."

Cops said the vehicle resembles a 2021-2023 Nissan Rogue.