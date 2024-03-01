Kyle Richards 'Shocked' Dorit Kemsley Leaked Private Text Messages During RHOBH Reunion

Bravo

"In all of the years of doing this show. I've never, ever shared anything that's been said to me off-camera," she said, while Erika Janye also reacts.

Kyle Richards has seen a lot as the OG of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills -- but she was still taken aback when her friend Dorit Kemsley shared a private message between them during the show's Season 13 reunion.

"I was really shocked, honestly. I was really surprised by that," Richards said during a Thursday, February 29, Amazon Live. "Because in all of the years of doing this show -- 14 years there now -- I've never, ever shared anything that's been said to me off-camera or a text that's off camera [and] private."

Richards insisted that while some text messages are read aloud on the show or on reunion episodes, they're messages sent "to the group" or related to something that "happened actually in the show."

"But a personal one?" Richards continued. "No. I've never done that. I never have and that's just a rule that I have, and so that really surprised me."

While getting ready for the reunion, Kemsley unloaded about the text to Erika Jayne, who has also spoken out about the situation between the friends since Part 1 of the reunion aired.

Speaking to Us Weekly Jayne said she hated "every minute" of the message being brought up on the show -- despite reading the text aloud on camera herself. "It's a tough question because it's personal and it sucks," Jayne said in response to whether she thought it was wrong to share the text.

"And that's why you see me say, 'I hate this,'" Jayne continued, referring to her reaction while in Kemsley's trailer. "I hate every minute of this. I don't want to see this. I don't want to know this. And then that will have to be sorted out between the two of them."

At the top of the reunion, Kemsley confided in Jayne about the state of her friendship with Richards, which hit a rough patch.

"I haven't heard from her in a couple of months," she told Erika in her trailer before the show. "Then she sends me a text yesterday, basically trying to silence me. It was so manipulative, it was so calculated."

In the text, Richards acknowledged that things were "weird" between her and Dorit, before she said she hoped Kemsley wouldn't bring up their issues at the reunion, since it wasn't really a storyline of the recent season.

Jayne wasn't the only one who thought airing the text may have been a step too far. Bethenny Frankel put Kemsley and Bravo on blast for putting it out there, calling it a "violation."

She said she couldn't imagine how that would feel to have a friend expose something so "private, personal, emotional, heartfelt, guttural" that was sent while not filming.

"When you’re working, you’re working, and that’s vile enough. But when you’re not working, and you’re off the clock, are they also going to own your thoughts?" she asked, calling out the network for airing it. "That’s a private text. That’s insane! And Kyle is their favorite — imagine how they treat their least favorites, whoa!"

RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp, meanwhile, thought it was a move out of desperation for Kemsley.

"This is the part that really bothers me about all of this," she said on the latest episode of her Two T's in a Podcast with Tamra Judge. "I think that was Dorit's final Hail Mary of like, 'You guys have to keep me on the show because here I am spilling something that you never should have spilled.'"