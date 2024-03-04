Investigation Into Amish Buggy Crash Killing Two Children Reveals Alleged Twin Twist

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office

One twin is accused of crashing an SUV into an Amish buggy while under the influence -- killing two children and a horse -- as damning text messages, Google searches and audio recordings reveal an alleged plot to trick authorities.

Two Minnesota twins are facing serious charges after one of them allegedly killed two children in a car crash ... and the other is said to have taken the fall.

The incident went down back in September 2023, sparking a months-long investigation into both Samantha Jo Petersen (above right) -- who authorities now believe was driving -- and sister Sarah Beth Petersen (above left) -- who initially took responsibility for the accident.

The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a crash involving a silver SUV and an Amish buggy last fall. Among the passengers on the horse-drawn carriage were four children, two of whom -- 7-year-old Wilma Miller and 11-year-old Irma Miller -- later died from their injuries. The horse also died in the crash.

According to the criminal complaint against Samantha, a witness said he first saw one woman after the crash before another woman -- "who looked similar" to the first -- "just sort of appeared" at the crime scene. He said he "saw the second lady give the first lady a hug and heard the first lady say that she didn't see them until it was too late."

When authorities arrived, it was Sarah who told deputies she hit the buggy. When asked for her ID, she said it was in a nearby black SUV -- and not the silver one involved in the crash. Sarah allegedly said the vehicle in the accident belonged to her sister, claiming she was driving it because hers was in the shop. The deputy noted the two women "looked extremely similar."

After speaking with Sarah in the squad car, the deputy kept his digital recorder running as he stepped away from the vehicle. Per court docs, Sarah was heard talking to her sister, not knowing their every word was being picked up. "During the recording, Sarah can be heard saying, 'I think one of the guys is onto me but I don't really care ... there's no way they would ever know the difference between the two of us so they can't tell," reads the complaint.

The apparently damning messages continued to pile up as the investigation continued.

A manager at an Hy-Vee where both sisters worked said Samantha messaged him on the day of the crash saying "that she messed up and was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the crash." The manager believed Sarah took the fall for her sister because "Samantha took care of Sarah's children while Sarah was in prison and now, she feels like she needs to help Samantha."

An HR manager for Hy-Vee also received a call from Samantha that day, in which she allegedly said, "I f--ked up. I just killed two Amish people; they were kids ... I just hit a f--king buggy and I killed two people ... I'm not sober ... I'm high on meth." The manager also provided text messages in which Samantha allegedly admitted to the crash.

Security footage also showed Samantha leaving work in a silver SUV shortly before the accident, with a cell phone linked to Samantha being the one used to call 911. During her call, she allegedly said, "I didn't see them coming up over the hill."

A search warrant was obtained for Samantha's home, but when authorities arrived at the residence, Sarah said her sister wasn't there. She also said she first called Samantha after the crash and had her sister call 911, in an apparent attempt to explain her twin's call. When authorities entered the home, they found Samantha inside the residence and gave her a blood test, which allegedly found a presence of meth, amphetamine and THC.

A social worker for Sarah's 13-year-old daughter also told authorities the girl claimed "my mom wasn't the one that was driving" -- while a text message from Samantha and someone only identified as "DH" allegedly showed her again admit to the crime.

After DH sent a message reading, "This little girl was killed today so sad," Samantha replied by saying, "I don't think you realize that I did that ... I hit that amish buggy and killed two ppl ... made Sarah come there and take the fall for it so I wouldn't go to prison."

Samantha's phone also had searches for, "What happens if you get in an accident with an Amish buggy and kill two people," "how to lock an iphone cops have" and "if you hit a buggy and kill two people are you going to prison?"

While neither sister has been arrested, they have been hit with a ton of charges.

Among the 21 counts Samantha's facing include vehicular homicide under the influence and fleeing the scene, while Sarah has been hit with 16 charges -- including falsely taking responsibility for a crime and aiding and abetting.

Speaking with The Wall Street Journal, the father of the two girls who died said the women "were thinking about themselves" in the aftermath of the crash. While the Amish don't believe in the criminal justice system, noted the publication, he accepts the charges against the women.

"It was not a good scene, I'll tell you that, when you see your kids scattered along the road," he told WSJ.