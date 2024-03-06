Drew Carey Finds Closure Over Former Fiancee's Death After Her Killer's Sentence

CBS/Getty

Despite their relationship not working out, 'The Price Is Right' host has said that he and Amie Harwick shared "a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime."

On December 6, 2023, Gareth Pursehouse was sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend Amie Harwick. The marriage and sex therapist was also Drew Carey's ex-fiancée, with The Price Is Right host sharing that her killer's sentence helped him find closure.

"I can barely remember the guy's name -- that's how much I've put him out of my life -- but ever since the final sentencing, it feels like we've all let out a breath and are able to finally move on," Carey told People.

"The whole process is over now, and there's nothing else to be done and nothing else to worry about," he continued. "Just speaking just for myself, it's been quite a load off."

Pursehouse was convicted of first-degree murder and first-degree burglary after the death of Harwick in her home in the early morning hours after Valentine's Day, 2020.

Prosecutors alleged that Pursehouse lay in wait for Harwick the day before, Valentine's Day, with intentions of killing her with a fatal overdose of nicotine. They argued that he strangled her and threw her off her third-floor Hollywood Hills balcony after her screams woke a downstairs neighbor and then fled the scene.

When he was arrested, he was covered in fresh cuts and bruises, while a syringe matching the brand as the one filled with nicotine at Harwick's was also discovered at his home.

According to the prosecution, Pursehouse was obsessed with Harwick, with her expressing her fear of him in texts to friends after seeing him at an event a month prior to her death. At the event, the two spoke, with Harwick's colleague and friend Dr. Hernando Chaves testifying he overheard Pursehouse telling Harwick, "You ruined my life, you bitch."

They further alleged Harwick expressed she was afraid of Pursehouse and had gotten two restraining orders against him. He attempted to stay in contact with her after this encounter, the prosecution proved by showing text messages she received after he found her number online.

"He didn't go there to talk. He's on a mission. He's angry. He feels rejected," said the prosecution, per Los Angeles' ABC7. Pursehouse and Harwick had originally dated for about 18 months prior, with Harwick obtaining a restraining order against Pursehouse in 2012.

Two years before her death, Carey had Harwick on The Price Is Right for a special Valentine's Day-themed episode. She and the comedian first met at a Hollywood party in 2017 before getting engaged in 2018.

Though their relationship ended later that year, Carey told People after her murder, "Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime."