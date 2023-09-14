Justin Bieber Celebrates 5th Anniversary With Hailey Bieber in Sweet Instagram Tribute

Instagram



Justin and Hailey Bieber are celebrating 5 years of marriage!

The singer took to Instagram to share a carousel of pictures of himself and Hailey, starting off with a steamy kiss pic, with a caption to share his love for the model.

"To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years," he wrote.

"You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations."

"So let's keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever," continued Bieber. "I love you with every fiber of my being."

"HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!" Bieber concluded the post.

Hailey posted the same pictures on Instagram as well, with a simple caption of, "5 ✨🤍 I love you."

Hailey and Justin rekindled their relationship in June 2018 after calling it quits on their brief romance three years prior. A month later, the couple announced their engagement.