Late 16 and Pregnant Star Sean Garinger's Ex Selena Gutierrez Speaks Out After His Tragic Death

16 and Pregnant star Selena Gutierrez is speaking out after her ex and father of her children, Sean Garinger, tragically died in an ATV accident last week.

While speaking to DailyMail.com, Gutierrez broke her silence on Garinger's passing. The 20-year-old -- who shared daughters Dareli, 3, and Esmi, 19 months, with Garinger -- called her ex her "first love, my first everything," before revealing he was "200 days sober."

Garinger's mother, Mary Hobbs, announced that Garinger died on February 28 following an ATV parking job in front of their home in Boone, North Carolina, confirming the news to The Sun.

"Me and Sean weren't on the best of best terms but we had finally got on with our lives," Gutierrez told DailyMail.com. "'We never really talked one on one, it was always through my sisters or his mom, and he was doing better. He was over 200 days sober. He had just come to visit the girls a week prior."

"I know from what his mom said he was happier than ever to see them," she continued. "The girls loved him. He was planning to come back and see them on his own."

"I know he was in school. He had got out of rehab and moved with his mom to Carolina. My heart aches for her," Gutierrez added. "I wish we had got to have one more good conversation about everything."

The reality star -- who starred on Season 6 of 16 and Pregnant alongside Garinger in 2020 -- went on to detail the moment she learned about Garinger's death, sharing that her sister came into her room and told her the heartbreaking news.

"She just looked at me and said 'Sean's gone,'" Gutierrez recalled. "I was like 'what do you mean?' She said 'Sean’s dead.'"

"I remember just being in shock saying 'no way, you're lying,'" she added. "She was like 'no, [Garinger's mom] just called me."'

Although their relationship had its ups and downs, Gutierrez said she's "crushed," admitting that she's unsure how she's going to break the news to their kids.

"No matter the circumstances, that was my kids' father," she told DailyMail.com. "Not only was I with him for nine-plus years, he was my first love, my first everything and we had two beautiful daughters that I’ll always be grateful for."

"They didn't deserve this. They need their daddy," she added. "I don't know how I’m going to tell them when they get older."

Garinger's mom confirmed her son's passing to The Sun, revealing she "was with him" when the ATV accident occurred.

"He was just moving [the ATV] from one parking spot to the next for me, so I could back in to park," she recalled. "He pulled [in] front of me to park the ATV and the ground gave way from all the rain and mud."

Hobbs, 40, added the ATV flipped over and "crushed" Garinger's skull.

"I ran to neighbors trying to get someone to help me get the ATV off of him. No one answered. I ran back to him," she continued. "By that time, I realized he wasn't alive anymore."

"I just laid next to him until the ambulance showed up," Hobbs said.

She went on to mourn her son's passing, telling the outlet, "There was a huge part of my heart that died with my son on Wednesday."

"He was my only son, my rock, my strength when I had none left," she continued. "We loved spontaneously jumping in the car for a road trip or a beach sesh. We bonded over music, fast cars, and shooting guns, and taking new adventures."