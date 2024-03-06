Masked Singer Chaos: Iconic Star Unmasks Self After Awful Singing: 'You Embarrassed Yourself'

Fox

"That was the worst performance on the history of this show!" Nick Cannon shouts after one star"ruined" the premiere by unmasking themselves immediately after their performance.

How do you up the ante for your 11th season? If you're The Masked Singer, you let your show go completely off the rails, with the second self-elimination in Masked Singer history.

It was absolute chaos on the season premiere as five new masks entered the competition, and one of them decided they'd had enough right away. Was it Book, Goldfish, Lovebird, Starfish, or Ugly Sweater?

Of the four that remained, there were definitely some incredible performance, and some head-scratchers when it comes to guessing their identities. After some lackluster singers last season, we were thrilled that already we're seeing some amazing vocalists.

This season, there will be a total of 16 celebrities who enter the competition. As always, the exact format remains a little murky. We just have to figure it out as it goes along, but how's that different than the usual madness.

One thing that was different, though, was the inclusion of Rita Ora to the panel. A transplant from the UK edition, Rita steps in for Nicole Scherzinger this season, who's off doing, like, career stuff and … stuff.

Let's jump right in with this week's mask. And don't worry, before we get to the shocking unmasking(s), we're going to make you power through the terrible (and occasionally good) guesses made by our illustrious panel of Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Rita Ora first. We do this because we love ... to torture you.

Along with the panel's guesses, we'll be sharing some internet speculation, too, so if you don't want to be potentially spoiled (because they are very good at this), you may want to skip past the guesses sections.

FILLER

Rita Ora

[[video not yet available]]

("Who Are You," The Who) After 10 seasons, fans had better know this song! Rita put her spin on the classic track -- and theme song -- which was a great way to introduce her to the show's audience on this side of the pond. Aside from being a bona fide superstar artist in her own right, Ora has plenty of Masked Singer credibility as she's been part of the UK version for five seasons.

GROUP A

Goldfish

("Vampire," Olivia Rodrigo ) Goldfish strutted out to the stage like it was her very own runway. And then she owned that stage vocally and all that confidence was fully warranted. The performance started with a tenderness that drew us in and then she proved she had the pipes and the range to truly bring the song to undead life. We know she's the first of the season, but that's either a frontrunner already, or this season is stacked!

Guesses: In her clue package, Goldfish said that she was an "overnight splash," but that put all eyes on her, making her feel like she was living in a fishbowl. Not just eyes, though, but their expectations, she added while holding a literal jar of hearts.

She said she was then faced with a choice, to either play it safe or "dive into deeper, darker, edgier waters." So she chose the latter, swimming against the current and breaking the mold. That sounds to us like someone who was able to shake off the public's first perception of her and evolve creatively.

Additional visual clues included a ship's helm, two lipstick kiss marks (one smaller than the other), and a glass slipper. Of course, that latter clue had us thinking Brandy, who was certainly wholesome on Moesha, and portrayed Cinderella. But it doesn't sound like her to us.

The jar of hearts already had the panel thinking of Christina Perri and her famous song as the clue package was playing. A gold record hit the stage, which had Goldfish saying, "Let the record show that gold is my lucky color."

Rita jumped right in, guessing Hilary Duff and Lucy Hale based on the voice. But the dramatic theatricality had her thinking maybe it was Glee star Lea Michele.

Jenny, though, wondered if it was Selena Gomez, with her Kiss & Tell album. Ken turned the helm into a steering wheel for the song "Drive" and the show for Cinderella on Broadway to land on Carly Rae Jepsen.

The X/Twittersphere quickly narrowed their guesses down to just two, though that could just be generational differences speaking. The overwhelming favorites were Kristin Chenoweth and Vanessa Hudgens, though there were also some wild card guesses like YouTuber Trisha Paytas.

How funny would it be if the Goldfish was Nicole? That would explain her absence. #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/NiNY8CvXPF — Snoop Joshy Josh (@JoshMarino420) March 7, 2024 @JoshMarino420

I believe that Goldfish Vanessa Hudgens might have a duet with Anonymouse Demi Lovato!!🔍 #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/RfCNL2aFMo — Vanessa Hudgens Source (@SandraaAyman) March 5, 2024 @SandraaAyman

That had to be the one of the easiest people to guess on the masked singer. Goldfish= Kristin Chenoweth not even that hard to guess lol — Holly (@fobchick08) March 7, 2024 @fobchick08

Starfish

("Material Girl," Madonna) Starfish chose a song that didn't require much range, which is good because she doesn't appear to have much. What she does have is one of the most adorable costumes we've ever seen, though it definitely limited her movements. Nevertheless, she brought a lot of fun, playful energy to the performance. She's one of those non-singers who could nevertheless become a favorite on sheer personality.

Guesses: Right off the bat, we got office (or classroom) vibes from Starfish knocking over a glass with pens and a pair of scissors in it. She talked about how she got her start serving steaks to stars like Steve Martin and Whitney Houston. At one point she slathered on "PA's sunscreen," with either means Pennsylvania or maybe she was a personal assistant to the stars.

Another shot was of a doll on a beach chair in front of an orange-and-white towel, with orange slices on her outfit. We also saw a four-leaf clover, but Starfish offered an easier solution. She said to trust your yes is coming, "or find a rich sugar mama like me to mooch off of."

She also touted her successes by saying she went from being told "check, please" to having it all, "and I can afford it." Her on-stage clue was a clock set to 9 o'clock with "50 billion" written on it. Starfish explained, "I've been streamed over 50 billion minutes, and that was just in one year!"

"I love you Kenny, I love you Jenny, my hearts a-throbbin' for Rita and Robin!" the diminutive star added to the delight of the panel. Rita wondered if maybe it was Catherine O'Hara of Schitt's Creek fame. Robin, though, thought maybe it was the diminutive Cheri Oteri.

Jenny was feeling Saturday Night Live herself, considering perhaps Molly Shannon. These are all energetic, powerhouse comedians who could easily embody this character.

Online, the most popular answer may also be the most controversial, with a lot of people thinking that it's Jennifer Coolidge under there. On the opposite side, there are those who argue that at 5'10", Jennifer is far too tall when you compare her to Nick at 6'0" and look at tiny Starfish next to him.

Y’all are saying Jennifer Coolidge like she’s not the same height as Nick??? Starfish is shorter people!!!!! Let’s think here!!!! #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/pEj92l39Qk — whateva (@capricornspam) March 7, 2024 @capricornspam

I think Starfish is Tina Fey. #TheMaskedSinger — Joseph Neil Smalley (@joetalksstuff) March 7, 2024 @joetalksstuff

Ugly Sweater

("The Best," Tina Turner) Ugly Sweater came out with a whole throne of yarn leaving him standing nearly twice as tall as the Men in Black, but the costume itself was a little more streamlined. The costume still limited his arm movement and he just stood there the whole time, but he was able to still project as he surprised the panel with his rasp in the lower opening lines.

From there, he proved he's got some singing pipes, with a classic R&B sound. He barely moved, suggesting the costume might have been a bit cumbersome (being carted out on his "throne" might support that theory, too, as was the fact he got to sit down after performing.

Guesses: What we learned about Ugly Sweater was that he was the epitome of style when he was younger, but he lost focus, leading to his world unraveling. He suggested just how serious it was by saying he went from sleeping in penthouses to park benches.

From the bottom though, he finally decided it was time for a change, reclaiming his voice. He did, however, credit those who helped him get back on his feet. Visual clues included a rabbit-in-a-hat, alarm clock, and a blue record on a portable record player.

These were enhanced by his on-stage clue, which came out wrapped in a gift package. It was an orange ugly sweater that read "Featuring" and had four googly-eyes in purple squares on it. "Ugly Sweater's always in style," he explained. "Must be why the biggest stars want to work with me."

Robin took the blue album to R&B and found Aaron Neille, Ronald Isley, Eddie Lavert, and possibly Charlie Wilson (though he didn't hear that in the voice). Ken heard singer/producer Nile Rodgers, who has collaborated with everyone. He also noted the train in the clue package, and Pat Monahan worked with Rodgers.

For Rita, she tied the alarm clock to the Earth, Wind & Fire album Another TIme, suggesting bass player Verdine White. Robin was on a record with Verdine, so when she asked if it was a good guess, he offered up, "I like you, Rita."

Robin may not have heard Charlie Wilson in the voice, but X/Twitter is feeling pretty confident that he's the legend inside the costume. There were just a few other guesses scattered, like Mike Yung and Rob Thomas(?!), but this one is pretty overwhelming.

The ugly sweater is none other than Charlie, last name Wilson #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/pb5IL4LxbT — The Dirk Diggler (@ChuckTaylor516) March 7, 2024 @ChuckTaylor516

I feel like the Ugly Sweater might be @RobThomas He has a song called, hold on forever. Part of the lyrics " I'll keep you warm like a sweater". #TheMaskedSinger — 🌹 (@V_y_b_e_z) March 7, 2024 @V_y_b_e_z

I'm gonna stick with my answer.

Ugly Sweater has to be Uncle Charlie . . . Charlie Wilson #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/mbgzLd5LyW — Cindy H (@MzCindy81) March 7, 2024 @MzCindy81

Why does Ugly Sweater sound like Charlie Wilson trying to disguise his voice #TheMaskedSinger — Sunni ☀️🦋 (@AstroVONical) March 7, 2024 @AstroVONical

Lovebird

("Home," Phillip Phillips) Lovebird even spoke directly to the crowd in his regular voice and it wasn't immediately clear who he was. He didn't take to this like someone who sings, but he was at least in tune and had a respectable tone. There was no vibrato or artistry to the way he sang the song, but he also didn't embarrass himself up there. He's got potential.

Guesses: This clue package was chock full of Bachelor hints, so it almost feels too obvious. He even said he's always "followed his heart," while we saw a photo of him with a huge bunch of roses. At the same time, he suggested he's known for being a hopeless romantic.

He said he's even won awards for being so lovable, showing a trophy with "Most Lovable" on it, but also a wedding cake with just a groom on top of it, suggesting maybe he was left at the altar.

There was a "#1" watch, which the panel thought maybe suggested the top-watched show (which could again tie to The Bachelor franchise), along with his clue that he followed his heart in front of millions. He threw a set of dice which landed on a 3 and a 2, while sipping from one of two glasses.

After declaring he loves the panel, and especially Ken, his on-stage clue was an old-timey TV reading "Leading Man." This was explained, "I may make for a great Lovebird, but you know I'm even better as a leading man." Leading a reality show or as an actor?

Ken considered Travis Kelce, who did have his own dating reality show and has now found love with Taylor Swift. Rita tossed out Odell Beckham Jr -- with matching hair color.

But Jenny touted the fact she hosted a dating game show (who remembers Singled Out?) and thought of The Bachelor, as well. The single groom on the cake had her considering Nick Viall. Meanwhile, the X/Twitterverse is all over the place, too -- with a little push for Bachelor host Jesse Palmer.

I have no clue who LoveBird is so how about a dumb ass guess like Matthew McConaughey cause why not? #TheMaskedSinger — Reid Harris Cooper (@reidhcooper) March 7, 2024 @reidhcooper

That lovebird is none other than colton underwood #TheMaskedSinger. — Nicholas_Sye (@NicholasSye1) March 7, 2024 @NicholasSye1

Okay y'all, I'm on the Jesse is the Lovebird train LOL #TheMaskedSinger — My-ra 😜 🇵🇷♋♌🍕🤷🏽‍♀️ (@LChizzzle) March 7, 2024 @LChizzzle

I think Ken was close I think jason Kelse not Travis — gavin cejka (@Cejka1212) March 7, 2024 @Cejka1212

Book

("So Sick," Ne-Yo) Book was just so-o-o-o-o bad as a singer. To his credit, he absolutely knows it. In fact, it's so bad he's either doing it on purpose or he's just absolutely tone-deaf. At the same time, that voice is instantly recognizable (or we're absolutely crazy). He's clearly having such a blast, we couldn't help but groove along with him and the panel.

Guesses: Book said he had stories for days, talking about his vocabulary being … "good." He owes it all to his mom, he explained, who cracked down on him because his brother was such a trouble-maker, he got in trouble with the law.

He said he did great in school and sports, but was "abhorrent" at performing. At this point, he showed us an "Open Mic Night" sign, while we also saw the book title "Animals 101," a ghost, and a detective badge. He shared he's also scored $4 billion at the box office!

As for the show, Book said he's doing it as a prank for one special friend, which is why he sang a cover from last year's winner.

Truthfully, though, there was absolutely no need for any of those clues because we could hear it through the singing and through the voice modulator. The panel picked up on it immediately, too, while they could not stop laughing.

Book can’t be serious 😭



After rewinding a few times because I knew the voice and was determined to figure it out, I’m going with Kevin Hart. #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/hd3qpgeXQx — Athena’s dog allergy medicine (@MollyKW24) March 7, 2024 @MollyKW24

Don't even have to think bout who The Book is #TheMaskedSinger 🤣😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/U6Aj5yipak — The Dirk Diggler (@ChuckTaylor516) March 7, 2024 @ChuckTaylor516

Robin immediately said that only a few people could make him laugh just by walking in the room, and one of those is Kevin Hart. That prompted Book to pull a Mickey Rourke and unmask himself. Of course it was the madman himself, Kevin Hart. There wasn't even any guessing or voting, just eliminated himself.

As for the special friend he was pranking, it was Nick himself. Nick shut down the cheering, though, saying he broke all the rules. "You had no idea that I was coming here, Nick. And guess what? Guess what? There ain't nothing you can do about it!"

"You know what?" Nick countered. "That was the worst performance on the history of this show. How about that?"

"On purpose, Nick. I performed bad on purpose!" Kevin lied.

"You embarrassed yourself. You look stupid," Nick shouted at him, telling the comedian, "You ruined the show!"

Kevin Hart is a whole ass fool for destroying that Ne-Yo song like that. #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/GJXrrS2C0G — travis’s video soul. (@travisfromdabk_) March 7, 2024 @travisfromdabk_

When I tell you I am in tears….from laughing at Kevin Hart!! First of all, why was he a book?!! 😅😂😂 And then him tone deaf singing. And him and Nick talking junk to each other 😅🤣🤣 #TheMaskedSinger @KevinHart4real — Donna Boo (@chocolateluvn86) March 7, 2024 @chocolateluvn86

Kevin Hart still coming for Nick Cannon since Wildnout will forever still be funny. #TheMaskedSinger — Cheray (@BachOnRoses) March 7, 2024 @BachOnRoses

Can we have Kevin Hart yelling at Nick Cannon every week? This is great. #TheMaskedSinger — Snoop Joshy Josh (@JoshMarino420) March 7, 2024 @JoshMarino420

Nick then got the last laugh, declaring Kevin the unmasked celebrity and making him sing one more time. So, that happened. Next time, things will maybe get back to normal.